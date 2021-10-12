TUMI and McLaren Add Key Travel and Accessory Pieces to their Successful Debut Collection

Designed to meet the needs of those who prefer lighter, more compact designs, the pieces are accented throughout with familiar touches from the collaboration's initial launch including carbon fibre, a key lightweight material for both companies, and McLaren's signature papaya orange colourway.

A testament to what is now their third year of collaboration, Victor Sanz, TUMI's Creative Director, and Rob Melville, McLaren Automotive's supercar Design Director, continue to reinvent modern essentials while carefully incorporating elements that remain true to each brand's core DNA. Key pieces of the collection include The Halo Backpack and M-Tech Soft Satchel.

The Halo Backpack embodies luxury performance, featuring a moulded front panel, a padded sleeve that can hold up to a 14-inch laptop and a built-in USB port for on-the-go recharging. It is accented with carbon fibre, papaya highlights, a leather handle and magnetic zippers featuring subtle TUMI and McLaren branding.

The M-Tech Soft Satchel is this collection's travel solution. As weekend trips, staycations and short breaks continue to trend, this satchel makes the perfect companion for those who prefer the ease of unstructured silhouettes. This duffel is fashioned with both an articulated papaya-accented padded shoulder strap and leather top carry handles to offer adaptability while keeping you on the move.

The range presents three additional, compact styles. The universal Brox Slim Utility Pouch is perfect for those who prefer to only carry the essentials. The Fuel Crossbody is a new streamlined design that offers hands-free and versatile wearability that can be fashioned as a crossbody or worn around the waist. The Remex Accessory Kit is small enough to take away on vacation or holiday, to the gym or the office for a touch of hybrid working, complete with a clear window accent that provides a quick view to easily spot your belongings.

Rounding out the collection's smaller goods are the Global Double Billfold, Passport Cover, and Folding Card Case. Each is exquisitely fashioned in leather and highlighted with papaya-coloured metal hardware, carbon fibre and embossed branding, which make them perfect for holiday gifting.

The final piece making its debut in TUMI | McLaren's latest drop is the TUMIPAX Men's Vest. The collaboration's first venture into outerwear is an updated version of TUMI's classic TUMIPAX style, featuring a water-resistant shell and conveniently converts to a travel pillow. This piece innovatively features a crossbody strap for easy carrying while in pillow mode. Available in select markets.

"Following the success of our first drop with McLaren, we remain in everlasting pursuit of best-in-class design excellence. Our incredible journey as collaborators evolved as we explored ways in which we could further develop the collection. As a result, we purposely set out to ensure we were connecting with all levels of customers this season. Our shared goal is to give everyone an opportunity to engage with this amazing collaboration."

Victor Sanz, Creative Director for TUMI

''The shared ethos of technical innovation, high-quality materials and cutting-edge design behind the TUMI and McLaren brands is what makes this collaboration such a natural fit. We both seek to elevate the customer experience through optimum performance. These additional pieces are all about making those moments of travel and reconnection, that we've all been yearning for, truly special.''

Rob Melville, Design Director for McLaren Automotive

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale.

For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com

About McLaren Automotive

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars. Every vehicle is hand- assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England. Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

The company's product portfolio of GT, Supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed through over 85 retailers in 40 markets around the world.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the McLaren F1 road car—the company has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis since. As part of the Ultimate Series, McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1TM.

2019 saw McLaren launch the 600LT Spider as well as the new GT, the track-only Senna GTR and unveiled the 620R and the McLaren Elva.

In 2020, McLaren launched the 765LT. In addition, it unveiled the all-new lightweight architecture innovated and manufactured at the £50m McLaren Composites Technology Centre opened in the Sheffield region in the North of England that will underpin the next decade of McLaren's electrified future.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt, and the Indianapolis 500 three times.

McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US. The team will contest the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo and will race in the INDYCAR Series with drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

