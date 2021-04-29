TUMI Announces the Launch of their Professional Esports Collection

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle, and performance luxury brand, today unveils its pro-level Esports line of bags and accessories. Welcoming in a new client base, TUMI consulted with numerous industry experts from game developers to professional esports athletes to help design top-of-the-line bags that meet, if not exceed, the needs of today's gamers like none before.

TUMI gained unique insight as to what every gamer is looking for when it comes to protecting their prized tech and gear. True to TUMI's DNA, each style has been built to last with the keenest eye for detail and superior functionality. From the aluminum zippers to the unique organization systems, every aspect and touchpoint was created to maximize functionality. TUMI wants the equipment athletes and hobbyists rely on to survive every journey, whether that's on the road, behind the desk or being cheered on by virtual crowds.



Showcasing TUMI's innovative nature, various components of this collection have been crafted with high-performance recycled materials. Each piece is built to last, not only protecting the gear that matters most, but also the world's natural resources. The use of abrasion-resistant coatings and our signature ballistic nylon deliver superior durability.



The Esports Large Pro Backpack is designed with elite esports athletes in mind but offers functionality equally fit for players at any level. The unique collapsible shelves optimize organization and protection. The backpack also features a padded, expandable back pocket to hold multiple keyboards, a mouse, and other valuable tech essentials, while an additional padded laptop sleeve is located in the interior. A designated molded pocket on the top gives protection and quick access to headphones. Drives and other similarly sized accessories can be secured in the rigid, molded side pockets while the integrated USB port will help keep gamers powered on the go.



When smaller devices are all one needs, we offer compact designs including the Pro Sling, Pro Accessories Case, and Pro Crossbody, with dimensions perfect for a handheld gaming console. Additionally, there is a designated pocket that holds AirPods or wireless earbuds. Even for gaming at home, the ample pocket space and purposeful design allow for staying organized when off the road.



TUMI realizes Esports is greater than the game, it's the community. Through every quest, gamers at their core are connected to others that share the same fervor for challenge, competition, and triumph. TUMI wants to be a part of every journey, because no matter how grand or small, each is always epic with TUMI.

Victor Sanz, Creative Director, TUMI:

"Our Global Citizens are engaged in a vast array of pursuits, beyond routine work and travel. For this collection, we looked towards those whose passion is gaming— just as innovation is ours. We channeled that vigor to create the ultimate collection for every gamer.

Now more than ever, we see gaming as an outlet to escape our realities, striving to be the champions we all want to be. So, with guidance from those who know the industry best, we immersed ourselves into the gaming community and created innovative products they haven't been given yet. Each element was obsessed over and engineered to deliver optimized utility and enhance every champion's journey."

