TUMI Introduces Continuum [12:00 GMT]...

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, announces the launch of its third men's fragrance CONTINUUM [12:00 GMT]. Their latest addition to its previous release of AWAKEN [08:00GMT] and UNWIND [20:00 GMT], CONTINUUM [12:00 GMT] reflects the ultimate trailblazer who is purposefully impulsive and always wandering but never lost. He is on a journey and knows his destination, seeking adventure and thrills along the way.

Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI, says of the fragrance, "In light of a world where people are rediscovering travel, continuing TUMI's foray into fragrance meant learning and understanding the different scents one can experience along their journeys. The notes chosen for CONTINUUM [12:00 GMT] were carefully selected to embody those inspirational voyages".

CONTINUUM [12:00 GMT] captures the power that the urban man draws from reconnecting with his environment. Combining the vitality of the elements, the fragrance dares to push the boundaries. Defying convention, contrasting notes of green mandarin and the warmth of incense and earthy amber play with the senses. A magnetic heart of orris root and ciste abs are centered around significant notes of tobacco leaves. Its intense allure artfully blends into a drydown of precious oud, suede, and smoked musk, creating a powerful, almost mineral encounter that redefines the oriental structure.

CONTINUUM [12:00 GMT] Scent Notes

Top: Green Mandarin, Incense, Earthy Amber

Middle: Tobacco Leaves, Ciste Abs, Orris Roots

Base: Oud, Suede, Smoke Musk

TUMI CONTINUUM will retail for $100 for 100ml exclusively in the US on TUMI.com and at TUMI retail stores, as well as Bloomingdales beginning September 9, 2021. Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and select high end retailers will have the fragrance available for purchase on October 1, 2021. For more information, please visit TUMI.com and follow @TUMITravel on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel lifestyle and performance luxury essentials designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com .

About The Fragrance Group

The Fragrance Group was developed as the exclusive US distributor for a select group of prestige specialty fragrances. In addition to TUMI, we are the proud Licensee for Christian Siriano Perfumes and Thalia Sodi Fragrances, the Global Distributor for Banana Republic, and the U.S. Distributor for Tiziana Terenzi, Lalique Parfums, Starck Paris, Tous, Halloween, and Desigual. For more information, visit so-avant-garde.com and @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

