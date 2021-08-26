TUMI Partners with Missoni for an Exclusive Collection

This partnership came to fruition with the Missoni and TUMI teams traveling between Italy and New York in search of the perfect archival pattern that complemented TUMI's popular Voyageur collection. TUMI selected the iconic zigzag for its vibrancy and rust undertone that is signature to Missoni. This unique take on the print gives the illusion of texture which elevates the visual interest.

The collection is comprised of nine pieces. With travel's bright future ahead, it comes just in time for a luggage upgrade for all the trips see-and-be-seen jetsetters have been dreaming about. The International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On and Short Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case are made with a Tegris® case, which is the same material that makes TUMI's Tegra Lite® its most durable, lightweight hardside collection. They come equipped with built-in USB ports to help keep clients connected on the go. Gold-toned accents enhance their elegance while complementing Missoni's color palette.

Premium takes on Voyageur favorites — the Cleary Weekender, Ruma Crossbody, Anna Sling, Carson Backpack, and packable Just In Case® Tote — are ready for everyday use and travel alike. The lightweight nylon makes them easy to carry, while ample organization means they'll be in constant rotation.

Missoni's colorful print gives a bold look to TUMI travel accessories, making them easy to spot whether they're in your bag or circling the luggage claim. TUMI Accents and the oversized luggage tag bring an Italian flair while also personalizing clients' bags. The Marina Cosmetic Case and Triangle Pouch are two must-haves that bring optimal versatility and convenience.

This blending of Missoni's Italian savoir-faire with TUMI DNA has resulted in a unique collection for TUMI to carve their place in the fashion space. The collaboration is about more than travel, but it's a celebration of style and individuality. Merging fashion and function, it gives women pieces they will love to carry to perfect every journey.

The new styles will be available for sale in select TUMI stores, at Missoni boutiques, select luxury wholesale stores and online.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale.

For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com

About Missoni

Missoni is an Italian brand at the forefront of international fashion since 1953, year in which founders Ottavio and Rosita Missoni began the creation of their revolutionary knitwear fashion. Today the Group is based in Sumirago, Varese and it is owned at 58.8% to the Missoni family and at 41.2% to the fund FSI

www.missoni.com

