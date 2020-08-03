TUMI Unveils First Men's Fragrance Duo: AWAKEN [08:00 GMT] And UNWIND [20:00 GMT]

"To architect a TUMI fragrance experience, we created scents that will seamlessly accompany him throughout his journey. Whether it be his daily commute or traveling to a new destination, the fragrances are an intentional add on to his signature kit," says Victor Sanz, TUMI's Creative Director. "TUMI has always been synonymous with excellence in design, functionality and quality. For our first foray into fragrance, I wanted to ensure every detail was meticulously crafted to speak to our legacy as a travel lifestyle brand."

AWAKEN [08:00 GMT] is a fougere citrus woody fragrance that serves as an energizing accessory to boost his day. It is refreshing, revitalizing and stimulating. It is based on the power of dreams, and the limitless mentality of the man who wears it. A powerfully fresh scent full of dynamism, it invites him to experience each day and each moment to the fullest.

UNWIND [20:00 GMT] captures the essence of discovery invoked by travel and examines the feeling of being transported. Exploring the unique contrast between freshness and warmth, it is crafted for the contemporary man who approaches life with casual charm and timeless style.

Aimed to accompany him through his day, his travels, and beyond, both fragrances are highly concentrated and feature a patented anti-habituation technology that make them ultra-long lasting.

Designed to reflect the TUMI DNA, the flacons are elegant and timeless and fit effortlessly in his hand. The heavy sleek glass of the bottle adds to the luxurious aesthetic, while the innovative locking mechanism captures TUMI's functional superiority. The red actuator on the cap adds a finishing touch that ties in TUMI's heritage.

AWAKEN [08:00 GMT] Scent Notes

Top: Bergamot, Grapefruit, Coriander

Middle: Clary Sage, Fir Needle, Cypress

Base: Olibanum, Patchouli, Cedarwood

UNWIND [20:00 GMT] Scent Notes

Top: Aquatic, Lemon, Ginger

Middle: Lavender, Sage, Geranium

Base: Vetiver, Oud, Sandalwood

TUMI AWAKEN [08:00 GMT] and UNWIND [20:00 GMT] will retail for $100 for 100ml exclusively in the US on TUMI.com and at TUMI retail stores, as well as at Bloomingdales locations nationally, beginning in August 2020. For more information, please visit TUMI.com and follow @TumiTravel on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business and travel essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com.

About The Fragrance Group

The Fragrance Group was founded as the exclusive US distributor for a select group of prestige specialty fragrances. In addition to TUMI, we are the proud Licensee for Christian Siriano Perfumes and Thalia Sodi Fragrances, the Global Distributor for Banana Republic, and the U.S. Distributor for Tiziana Terenzi, Lalique Parfums, Starck Paris, Tous, Halloween, and Desigual. For more information, visit so-avant-garde.com and @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE TUMI

Related Links

http://www.TUMI.com

