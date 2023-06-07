Tummy Tuck In Bellevue, Washington Is Only $6,995 At NW Face & Body

News provided by

Northwest Face & Body

07 Jun, 2023, 13:09 ET

Tummy Tuck Surgery Starts At $6,995 Including Anesthesia, Surgeon Fee and Facility Fee

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tummy tuck surgery is one of the most popular plastic surgeries in Washington State with thousands of Washingtonians undergoing the surgery each year. Offering medical and cosmetic benefits, a tummy tuck is usually paid out of pocket. In rare cases, insurance may contribute.

The average cost of a tummy tuck in the United States is $6,000. However, this estimation does not include anesthesia, facility, and surgeon fees. Therefore, most people are looking at around $10,000 for a tummy tuck with these added fees depending on their location and the specifics of the surgery.

How Much Does A Tummy Tuck Cost In Washington State?

Northwest Face & Body offers mini tummy tuck surgery in Washington State starting at just $6,995 with all surgical fees included. Costs of other types of tummy tucks include:

The cost of an extended tummy tuck and fleur-de-lis tummy tuck will vary depending on the full extent of the procedure. Regardless, all prospective tummy tuck patients will receive a customized price quote and financing information.

Is A Tummy Tuck Worth It?

The price of a tummy tuck is often worth it in the end because patients are happy with their results. One Northwest Face & Body patient said, "I had a Tummy Tuck. Dr. Allegra exceeded my expectations, from the consultation to the post-op. I definitely will be back and can highly recommend Dr. Allegra with his calm, kind manner. His skills are exceptional."

About Northwest Face & Body: Northwest Face & Body is a leading plastic surgery practice and medical spa located in Kirkland, WA. Dr. Ludwig Allegra has over three decades of experience in the plastic surgery industry and offers his patient all of the information they need to make an informed decision. Located on the shores of beautiful Lake Washington, Northwest Face & Body is the premier Eastside location for plastic and cosmetic surgery.

Contact: Northwest Face & Body
Phone: 425-576-1700
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Face & Body

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.