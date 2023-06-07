Tummy Tuck In Bellevue, Washington Is Only $6,995 At NW Face & Body

Tummy Tuck Surgery Starts At $6,995 Including Anesthesia, Surgeon Fee and Facility Fee

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tummy tuck surgery is one of the most popular plastic surgeries in Washington State with thousands of Washingtonians undergoing the surgery each year. Offering medical and cosmetic benefits, a tummy tuck is usually paid out of pocket. In rare cases, insurance may contribute.

The average cost of a tummy tuck in the United States is $6,000. However, this estimation does not include anesthesia, facility, and surgeon fees. Therefore, most people are looking at around $10,000 for a tummy tuck with these added fees depending on their location and the specifics of the surgery.

How Much Does A Tummy Tuck Cost In Washington State?

Northwest Face & Body offers mini tummy tuck surgery in Washington State starting at just $6,995 with all surgical fees included. Costs of other types of tummy tucks include:

The cost of an extended tummy tuck and fleur-de-lis tummy tuck will vary depending on the full extent of the procedure. Regardless, all prospective tummy tuck patients will receive a customized price quote and financing information.

Is A Tummy Tuck Worth It?

The price of a tummy tuck is often worth it in the end because patients are happy with their results. One Northwest Face & Body patient said, "I had a Tummy Tuck. Dr. Allegra exceeded my expectations, from the consultation to the post-op. I definitely will be back and can highly recommend Dr. Allegra with his calm, kind manner. His skills are exceptional."

About Northwest Face & Body: Northwest Face & Body is a leading plastic surgery practice and medical spa located in Kirkland, WA. Dr. Ludwig Allegra has over three decades of experience in the plastic surgery industry and offers his patient all of the information they need to make an informed decision. Located on the shores of beautiful Lake Washington, Northwest Face & Body is the premier Eastside location for plastic and cosmetic surgery.

