Tummy Tuck In Seattle, Bellevue & Kirkland Is By Javad Sajan

SEATTLE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sajan caters tummy tucks to the patient including natural appearing belly buttons. He uses liposuction to further sculpt the body during the tummy tuck.

What Is The Ideal Body For Tummy Tuck?

Dr. Sajan performs tummy tucks on a variety of patients including men and women. He has no BMI requirement, but instead evaluates BMI as one factor of several. A high BMI does not necessarily disqualify a patient from surgery since Dr. Sajan considers patients holistically. There is not one "ideal" body for tummy tuck surgery. Ideally, a BMI of less than 30 is preferred for the best result.

What Happens If You Lose 20 Pounds After Tummy Tuck?

Losing weight after a tummy tuck is usually not a problem with limited weight loss because the skin can shrink to accommodate. If a patient loses more than 10 lbs, loose skin can develop. This may require revision often accomplished with a mini tummy tuck.

When patients gain weight after a tummy tuck they tend to see increases in visceral fat. This can lead to an abdominal bulge at and above the belly button. When weight gain is greater than 12 lbs, this can sometimes mimic pregnancy. Gaining weight after a tummy tuck is not recommended.

How Much Is A Tummy Tuck In Washington?

The starting costs of some of Dr. Sajan's tummy tucks are:

Dr. Sajan's patients have spoken about how abdominoplasty improved their lives. One patient said, "I felt after having kids your body changes and you don't feel as confident in yourself. And since [having a tummy tuck], I honestly jump-started a new lifestyle for me. I went from a ten to a six." Watch testimonials:

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Javad Sajan, MD is a Seattle plastic surgeon at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery . He has years of experience in plastic surgery and body contouring. Dr. Sajan has changed hundreds of lives by providing plastic and gender surgery. He also hosts the Plastic Surgeon Podcast and features in the documentary series, realdrseattle .

