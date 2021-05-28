Tummy Warrior Postnatal Fitness is Transforming Mom Bods with Core Strength

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes down to giving birth, there's nowhere around the fact that things certainly change. For moms, this is less about lifestyle and more about the physical changes that occur after childbirth. As difficult as it is to prepare your body for birth, it can be equally as challenging to prepare your body after baby is born. For every mom, it's a different experience. However, there are many cases where women are left feeling similar to how they felt pregnant. With the intense discomfort and overwhelming stretch in their abdomen, it can be hard to feel confident in your body with such prominent core weakness. Although the woman's body is structured to accommodate a growing baby, the aftermath can be surprising, especially for new mothers.

Becky Choi experienced diastasis recti twice after pregnancies. She empowers mom to be strong and beautiful.

For Tummy Warrior founder and Diastasis Specialist Becky Choi, the gap in her abdominal wall left her feeling lost. She experienced an overwhelming feeling of insecurity with her body and both her first and second baby. After trying to naturally rebuild her core back to pre-baby motion, she did extensive research and found that it wasn't just an isolated incident with her stomach area after pregnancy.

Diastasis Recti is the separation of the rectus abdominis that meets the midline of your stomach area. Due to the stretching in pregnancy, the area where abs are formed can cause a bulge that lasts months, even years, after your baby is born. The bulge is commonly known as a mom pooch, or what a mom would describe, "I look like 5 months pregnant even though I am not pregnant."

As a mom of two, Becky was determined to return to her confidence, not only for herself but also for her family. Her mission for core strength began, and it has allowed her to cultivate a brand dedicated to helping new mothers build their confidence from the core up. Her book, along with her new and revamped customized coaching program called 90 Day Tummy Warrior, is available now to give women everywhere the opportunity to love their bodies once again and feel the inner strength they deserve in being a new mom.

For more information, visit tummywarrior.com and be sure to follow Becky Choi on social media for updates @beckychoi_

