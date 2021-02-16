TUMS Expands Portfolio to Meet Consumer Demands for Naturally-Sourced Products

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced the launch of TUMS Naturals, a new naturally-powered antacid joining the TUMS portfolio. As America's #1 heartburn relief medicine, TUMS is building its already expansive portfolio to meet growing consumer preferences for natural products by adding antacids that are free-from artificial flavors and dyes to its wide-range of heartburn relief offerings. Like all the brands' products, new TUMS Naturals deliver fast and powerful multi-symptom relief from the discomforts of burning in the chest, acid indigestion, sour and upset stomach, so heartburn sufferers can enjoy "worth the burn" or #TUMSworthy moments.

Research has continued to demonstrate that a growing number of consumers prefer products with natural ingredients but struggle to find options from brands they love and trust. This insight sparked TUMS to adapt their long-trusted products to satisfy this consumer desire, without having to sacrifice the fast heartburn relief consumers depend on from TUMS.

"As consumers are increasingly aware of the ingredients they consume, we saw an opportunity to offer them the efficacy they rely on and expect from TUMS, while delivering on their desire for more natural-leaning solutions to their medicinal needs," says Amy Sharon, Director at TUMS. "Millions of people suffer from heartburn, caused by things like stress and the foods they consume, and our mission is to continue ensuring they have access to relief that fits their personal preferences, so heartburn isn't something they have to worry about."

TUMS Naturals goes to work in seconds by travelling directly to the source of heartburn, dissolving swiftly to neutralize stomach acid on contact. It is available in two fruity flavor combinations – Black Cherry & Watermelon and Coconut Pineapple – both of which feature the natural active ingredient Calcium Carbonate and do not contain artificial flavors, dyes, GMOs or gluten. Additionally, the packaging is 100% recyclable.

TUMS Naturals are available now at drugstores nationwide in a variety of sizes joining a large portfolio of products that provide fast heartburn relief. From TUMS Chewy Bites which feature a chewy outer shell to the deliciously smooth and tasty TUMS Smoothies – there's a TUMS flavor and form to ensure everyone can get back to enjoying #TUMSworthy moments. For more information on TUMS and the new products, visit www.TUMS.com.

About TUMS

TUMS Antacid Tablets go to work in seconds for delicious, chewable heartburn relief. Featuring the active ingredient calcium carbonate, these chewable antacid tablets provide heartburn, sour stomach and acid indigestion relief, as well as upset stomach relief associated with these symptoms. TUMS antacid tablets are the #1 recommended adult antacid brand by doctors, pharmacists and OBGYNs. As America's #1 antacid and trusted as a heartburn medicine for 90 years, TUMS is fully supported with a satisfaction guarantee.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

We are the world's largest Consumer Healthcare company following our new joint venture with Pfizer. We develop and market a portfolio of consumer-preferred and expert-recommended brands including TUMS, Sensodyne, parodontax, Poligrip, Advil, Centrum and Theraflu. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

SOURCE GSK Consumer Healthcare