TUMS® Fuels the Autoburn, a Road Trip to America's Spiciest Destinations, with Hot Food Expert Sean Evans

WARREN, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) (NYSE: GSK) – Get ready for a red hot American summer! In time for July 4, as restrictions lift, temperatures rise and Americans hit the road, TUMS®, America's #1 heartburn brand, is unveiling the best spicy dishes in each state and giving consumers a chance to win a taste. In partnership with spicy food connoisseur and media personality, Sean Evans (@seanseaevans), TUMS® will introduce the Autoburn Road Trip, a route highlighting some of the best and spiciest fare at local restaurants across the country.

Through the Autoburn Road Trip Sweepstakes, TUMS® will help reunite fans with the people and foods they love, awarding one lucky winner and their three best buds the chance to put their taste buds to the test and join Sean at the New York City stop for a meal to remember.

"After a remarkably bland year, TUMS® is giving everyone an extra reason to spice things up this summer," says Sean Evans. "Nothing brings people together quite like our favorite foods, and in partnership with TUMS®, I look forward to helping Americans turn up the fun – and the heat – when a little excitement is desperately needed."

As friends and family come back together again to enjoy the food and fun that they have missed, TUMS® found in its survey of 5,000 Americans that 63% say they look forward to eating meals this summer they haven't been able to enjoy during the past year's pandemic. The brand also found that Americans are certainly united in their love of spicy foods. Tacos take the crown for Americans' favorite spicy food, with 46% of respondents naming it as such, followed by salsa (41%), Buffalo hot wings (37%) and chili (37%). However, pizza is the food for which Americans are most willing to endure heartburn.

The favorite spicy foods by state, according to the residents who live there, include:

Alabama: Tacos Alaska: Tacos Arizona: Tacos Arkansas: Tacos California: Tacos Colorado: Salsa Connecticut: Tacos Delaware: Tacos

and Buffalo Hot

Wings Florida: Buffalo Hot

Wings Georgia: Salsa Hawaii: Kimchi Idaho: Tacos Illinois: Tacos Indiana: Tacos Iowa: Tacos Kansas: Tacos Kentucky: Tacos Louisiana: Tacos

and Spicy Gumbo Maine: Tacos Maryland: Buffalo

Hot Wings Massachusetts:

Tacos Michigan: Tacos Minnesota: Tacos Mississippi: Buffalo

Hot Wings Missouri: Tacos Montana: Tacos Nebraska: Tacos Nevada: Tacos New Hampshire:

Salsa New Jersey: Tacos New Mexico:

Enchiladas New York: Salsa North Carolina:

Buffalo Hot Wings North Dakota:

Tacos Ohio: Tacos Oklahoma: Tacos Oregon: Tacos Pennsylvania: Tacos Rhode Island: Tacos South Carolina:

Buffalo Hot Wings South Dakota: Salsa Tennessee: Tacos Texas: Tacos Utah: Salsa Vermont: Tacos Virginia: Tacos Washington:

Buffalo Hot Wings West Virginia: Tacos Wisconsin: Tacos Wyoming: Tacos

Some other spicy stats include:

Americans say Louisiana (42%), Texas (31%) and New Mexico (25%) are the states with the spiciest cuisine, followed by California and Arizona . Conversely, Vermont , North Dakota and Montana are the states least considered to bring the heat.

(42%), (31%) and (25%) are the states with the spiciest cuisine, followed by and . Conversely, , and are the states least considered to bring the heat. 44% of Americans believe their tolerance for spicy food is higher than average

37% of Americans consider themselves a spicy food aficionado

To help deliver the spice Americans crave, beginning today through July 23, TUMS® will also draw 25 winners weekly to receive Autoburn Road Trip Kits, filled with essentials to fuel their red hot road trip adventures. At the end of the sweepstakes, five additional winners will be selected to receive a travel cooler (perfect for when your summer should get too hot!) along with a grand prize winner who will receive an all-expenses paid trip for four to meet Sean in New York City.

For a shot at the hot, fans can head to TUMSAutoburn.com and fill out the entry form, where they will be prompted to submit a photo showing how they are spicing up their summer – and their plates – with friends and family. For a chance at extra entries, fans can simply follow the additional prompts to share details of the sweepstakes on their social channels – for every referral entry submitted, they will receive a bonus entry.

"We have all been counting down the days until we could reunite with the people we cherish over the food we crave," says Amy Sharon, Director at TUMS®. "Our survey found that 36% of Americans avoid spicy food because it gives them heartburn, but after the past year, we aren't about to allow something like heartburn stand in the way of anyone's good time. That's why we are encouraging Americans to dial up the heat this summer and make it one to remember – and TUMS® will be there with the quick relief needed to keep the good times rolling, wherever the road takes them."

For more information on how to participate and for the official rules, please visit TUMSAutoburn.com.

For more information on TUMS®, please visit TUMS.com.

