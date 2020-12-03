TUMS® Helps America Put 2020 To Bed Early This New Year's Eve

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's #1 heartburn medicine, TUMS® knows millions of Americans have sought out relief. After this dumpster fire of a year, Americans need relief now more than ever and TUMS® is bringing its trusted support to all. As everyone anxiously awaits the countdown to the end of this agita-riddled year, TUMS® will be helping say "see ya" to 2020 and welcoming in the #worthit moments of 2021, which we like to call #TUMSworthy, early. TUMS® knows seconds matter when it comes to relief, so we'll be setting the bar at an all-time high by delivering hours of relief from 2020 by declaring the year over 3 HOURS early. In collaboration with TUMS® loyalist and TikTok star Michael Le , the brand will host a livestream countdown on TikTok at 9 p.m. EST on New Year's Eve, allowing fans to countdown to 2021 ASAP so they can turn out the lights on 2020.

Ahead of the celebrations, TikTok star Spencer X has created an original remix of the iconic TUMS® jingle and Michael Le has busted some moves to the beat. To join in on the fun, consumers are encouraged to create their own social media content. We'd love to see fans incorporate the remixed jingle or our signature dance moves along with the hashtag #TUMSworthyNYE and/or the TUMS® emoji – the blue dot. Then they can head over to TUMSworthyNYE.com and enter the official sweepstakes to redeem a kit filled with essentials for a fun and socially distanced shindig.

"TUMS® knows this past year has been full of heartburn-inducing moments we would have rather avoided, and like everyone else, we're ready to bid it farewell," says Amy Sharon, Director at TUMS®. "Ending 2020 early and distributing celebratory kits to commemorate the occasion is our way of continuing to bring our fans relief and help everyone look forward to memorable and TUMSworthy moments in 2021."

As part of the sweepstakes, which is running now through December 16, the first 900 entrants will receive a gift card to order New Year's Eve munchies and a voucher for a custom "big head" of someone they wish they could celebrate with in person, along with New Year's Eve décor and TUMS® product. An additional 2,020 entrants will receive a variety of Insta-worthy party essentials to enhance their New Year's Eve celebrations along with a gift card to order a drink and sweet treat. The kits will help consumers ring in the new year, while giving them the opportunity to truly indulge in the celebratory foods they look forward to on the holiday, with the confidence that TUMS® can provide relief if they need it. To enjoy a #TUMSworthyNYE and for more information on how to enter the sweepstakes or to view the official rules visit TUMSworthyNYE.com.

The TUMSworthy New Year's Eve initiative is the latest installment in the brand's efforts to help consumers enjoy the most anticipated occasions of the year without fear of heartburn. It follows the TUMS® Game Day sweepstakes, during which the brand announced they had coined the blue dot emoji a TUMS® to be used as a representation of relief and hope and for anything that is worth the burn. For more information on TUMS® and to stay in the know about upcoming initiatives, visit TUMS.com.

TUMS Antacid Tablets go to work in seconds for delicious, chewable heartburn relief. Featuring the active ingredient calcium carbonate, these chewable antacid tablets provide heartburn, sour stomach and acid indigestion relief, as well as upset stomach relief associated with these symptoms. TUMS antacid tablets are the #1 recommended adult antacid brand by doctors, pharmacists and OBGYNs. As America's #1 antacid and trusted as a heartburn medicine for 90 years, TUMS is fully supported with a satisfaction guarantee.

We are the world's largest Consumer Healthcare company following our new joint venture with Pfizer. We develop and market a portfolio of consumer-preferred and expert-recommended brands including TUMS, Sensodyne, parodontax, Poligrip, Advil, Centrum and Theraflu. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

