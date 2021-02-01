TUMS® Kicks Off $55,000 #TUMSBingoSweepstakes for the BIG GAME

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) (NYSE: GSK) – This year, the #TUMSBingoSweepstakes is the BIG GAME within the BIG GAME and takes place on a day known for indulging in heartburn-inducing food and fans experiencing TUMSworthy moments. TUMS®, America's #1 heartburn medicine that provides fast-acting relief from the pain of heartburn, today is launching the first-ever #TUMSBingoSweepstakes - an interactive digital game of bingo featuring dozens of heartburn-inducing moments that could happen on or off the field. The #TUMSBingoSweepstakes gives both hardcore and casual fans an opportunity to participate in all of the action and earn a chance to win a piece of $55,000 in prizes, and the grand prize winner will take home $35,000.

What’s BIGGER than the BIG Game? #TUMSBingoSweepstakes! Play the BIGGER-EST game for a chance to win a piece of $55,000 by getting your card here: tumsworthybingo.com. Then on game day, follow @TUMSOfficial on Twitter as we call everything LIVE. Get your head in the game, and we’ll see you ON THE FEED. Rules: tumsworthybingo.com Fans can download their official digital game board from @TUMSOfficial beginning today and follow along during the BIG GAME on February 7.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8845951-tums-bingo-sweepstakes/

Fans can get their official digital game board at TumsworthyBingo.com beginning today and follow along during the BIG GAME on February 7 to experience the event and surrounding spectacle in a new and exciting way, no matter how many spicy wings or footballs may be dropped.

"This year, TUMS® is not only easing symptoms of heartburn, but rewarding people with a fun way to experience all the excitement and action surrounding the BIG GAME," says Amy Sharon, Director at TUMS®. "Through the #TUMSBingoSweepstakes, we can celebrate how TUMSworthy moments offer an extra layer of stress, and at the same time, excitement for everyone watching the BIG GAME - satisfying an appetite for relief from savory food options and competition no matter what kind of fan is watching."

It will be easy for anyone to play along as TUMS® will identify TUMSworthy moments that occur live during the BIG GAME and participants' digital game boards will update automatically following each #TUMSworthy moment announced via @TUMSOfficial. TUMSworthy moments will include everything from action on the field, during halftime, and, of course, the after-effects of gameday food and excitement. For many, the BIG GAME is still worth the burn.

Players who complete a line on their B-I-N-G-O board by the end of the game, and tweet #TUMSBingoSweepstakes, are entered to win the grand prize of $35,000. To earn additional chances to win, players are encouraged to tweet after the completion of each square on their board using #TUMSBingoSweepstakes in their posts and can also choose to share TUMSworthy moments not reflected on their game board. For many, enjoying those inevitable heartburn-inducing options during the BIG GAME is still worth the burn.

TUMS® is partnering with Sports Analyst Kenny White aka the "Wizard of Odds," to leverage his odds making expertise and develop the game board.

"After an unprecedented and uncertain year in sports, TUMS® is giving everyone an even better reason to look forward to game day," says White. "While there are various odds associated with the TUMSworthy moments that will potentially occur, it's certain that the #TUMSBingoSweepstakes will get everyone excited about being part of the BIG GAME, no matter the outcome."

For more information on how to participate or view the official rules, please visit TumsworthyBingo.com.

The #TUMSBingoSweepstakes follows the brand's successful TUMS® Game Day sweepstakes promotion in 2020. For more information on TUMS®, please visit TUMS.com.

About TUMS®

TUMS Antacid Tablets go to work in seconds for delicious, chewable heartburn relief. Featuring the active ingredient calcium carbonate, these chewable antacid tablets provide heartburn, sour stomach and acid indigestion relief, as well as upset stomach relief associated with these symptoms. TUMS antacid tablets are the #1 recommended adult antacid brand by doctors, pharmacists and OBGYNs. As America's #1 antacid and trusted as a heartburn medicine for 90 years, TUMS is fully supported with a satisfaction guarantee.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline