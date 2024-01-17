TUMS® Teams Up with DraftKings and Desus Nice to Launch TUMS® Prop Bites, Allowing Big Game Fans to Go All In on Food for the First Time

From predicting the outcome of the coin flip to the color of the sports drink bath, novelty markets have an increasingly popular part of the Big Game, but until now, no one has let fans go all in on the most hyped big game goods of all - the food. From buffalo wings to pizza, and every dip, chip, and sip in between, TUMS® Prop Bites allows fans to try to pick which foods have won America's hearts and stomachs. It's free to play, and TUMS® and DraftKings are giving away a share of $10,000 to lucky winners. Food lovers 18+ can visit TUMSPropBites.com from now through February 11th to get in on the mouthwatering action.

"We as a brand understand and appreciate the importance that people place around game day food. With TUMS® Prop Bites, we're able to celebrate the love for food alongside football, while reminding fans that TUMS® fast heartburn relief allows them to enjoy their Big Game spreads without the risk of heartburn," said Jissan Cherian, Senior Director, Digestive Health at TUMS®.

"The Big Game is obviously a major tentpole for DraftKings each year. This year, we're excited to partner with TUMS® to create TUMS® Prop Bites and let food fans get in on the competitive action on game day and leading up to it," said Jay Danahy, Head of Brand Partnerships and Ad Operations. "Food is a key part of the Big Game experience for fans watching at home and TUMS® Prop Bites creates an authentic extension of what DraftKings is all about, providing customers with more way to engage with the events they love."

To introduce TUMS® Prop Bites, TUMS® has drafted comedian Desus Nice as the Official TUMS® Prop Bites Tipster. In this role, Desus Nice will be featured in digital and social content in the lead up to the Big Game, dishing out all the hot takes on how to cash in on this savory opportunity.

"I'm thrilled to help launch TUMS® Prop Bites and allow food and sports fans to go all in on the most hyped part of the Big Game – the food," says comedian Desus Nice. "Let's be real, a lot of people watch the Big Game for the food and the vibes, and now TUMS® is giving this audience an opportunity to go all in on food, without the worry of heartburn, and a chance to win cash prizes."

TUMS® Prop Bites closes at kickoff, but TUMS® and DraftKings will be rooting for food all game long. Should heartburn pangs ping by the end of the second quarter, don't worry, you won't have to miss out on the halftime action (or the food!) because TUMS® has partnered with GoPuff to deliver FREE TUMS® during halftime straight to your door. Visit TUMSHalftimeHeroes.com during halftime to receive a free 60ct bottle of TUMS® Chewy Bites. Available while supplies last.

In addition to offering fans with a free to play pool, DraftKings and TUMS® are kicking off Big Game Weekend in Las Vegas by hosting the TUMS® Prop Bites Food Casino at Circa Stadium Swim on Friday February 9th from 12pm to 6pm, featuring an appearance by Desus Nice, where guests can play games for free for a chance at prizes. Circa Hotel guests and Stadium Swim Pool Party ticketholders can get in on the fun for free in the designated TUMS® Prop Bites casino area. Attendees will have the opportunity to try new TUMS® Gummy Bites and win exclusive merch. To attend, individuals can purchase a pass to Stadium Swim in person at Circa or online at https://www.circalasvegas.com/stadium-swim/.

For more information on TUMS® and its range of products, please visit the brand on Instagram (@TUMSofficial), TikTok (@TUMSofficial) and Facebook (@TUMS) or at www.TUMS.com.

About TUMS®

TUMS® Antacid Tablets and Chews offer tasty heartburn relief that goes to work in seconds so you can savor the moment. These chewable antacid tablets provide multi-symptom relief, including heartburn, sour stomach, acid indigestion relief, and upset stomach relief associated with these symptoms. TUMS® antacid tablets are the #1 recommended antacid brand by doctors, pharmacists and OBGYNs. TUMS® is America's #1 antacid* with a wide variety of flavors and formats that offer something for everyone.

About Haleon US

Haleon (NYSE: HLN) is a leading global consumer health company with a portfolio of brands trusted daily by millions of people. In the United States, the organization employs more than 4,700 people who are united by Haleon's powerful purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's products span five categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Wellness. Built on scientific expertise, innovation, and deep human understanding, Haleon's brands include Abreva, Advil, Benefiber, Centrum, ChapStick®, Emergen-C, Excedrin, Flonase, Gas-X, Nexium, Nicorette, Parodontax, Polident, Preparation H, Pronamel, Sensodyne, Robitussin, Theraflu, TUMS®, Voltaren, and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com or contact [email protected].

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings' mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world's favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 26 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces, and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates both DraftKings Network and Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), to provide a multi-platform content ecosystem with original programming. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

Media Inquiries

TUMS® Contacts:

Haleon Meghan Sowa +1 919 864 0953 Warren Edelman Marie Emedi +1 859 940 2163 New York City

DraftKings Contact:

[email protected]

@DraftKingsNews

SOURCE TUMS

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.