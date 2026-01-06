TUMS Unveils Sweepstakes and Limited-Edition Burn Ball to Help Fans "Pass the TUMS" Ahead of Football's Big Game

The most aerodynamic TUMS case ever created, the Burn Ball is made to be passed, thrown and cracked open when heartburn strikes, revealing a bottle of TUMS Chewy Bites inside. Available for purchase in a limited run exclusively on TUMSshop.com, the Burn Ball is a must-have for any Big Game watch party.

To further rally party hosts, fans and foodies alike, TUMS has teamed up with mega-creator and YouTube star Eric Decker (@Airrack), known for his high-energy stunts, viral challenges and a fan base of more than 20 million. Together, TUMS and Eric are launching a social sweepstakes encouraging consumers to show off their creative trick passes and how they "Pass the TUMS" throughout playoff season and into the Big Game for a chance to win prizes.

Fans can take part in the #PassTheTUMS Sweepstakes** from January 9–25 by entering on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube Shorts:

Instagram: Post a video showing how they "Pass the TUMS," include the hashtag #PassTheTUMSSweepstakes in the caption and follow @TUMSofficial .

Post a video showing how they "Pass the TUMS," include the hashtag in the caption and follow . TikTok: Post a video showing how they "Pass the TUMS," include the hashtag #PassTheTUMSSweepstakes in both the caption and as on-screen text in the video and follow @TUMSofficial .

Post a video showing how they "Pass the TUMS," include the hashtag in both the caption as on-screen text in the video and follow . YouTube Shorts: Post a video showing how they "Pass the TUMS" and include the hashtag #PassTheTUMSSweepstakes in the video caption.

Prizes include:

Grand Prize: One winner will receive $5,000 for sharing their creative way to "Pass the TUMS."

One winner will receive for sharing their creative way to "Pass the TUMS." Additional Prizes: 50 winners will receive a $50 UberEats gift card. See Official Rules for details.

"I'm all about bringing people together through never-before-seen challenges that push the limits, and as a football and food fan, partnering with TUMS to inspire 'Pass the TUMS' was a perfect fit," said Decker. "Friends don't let friends put up with heartburn, especially ahead of and during the Big Game, so I'm stoked to see how everyone puts their spin on passing the TUMS."

For years, TUMS has delivered fast, powerful heartburn relief to football fans, ensuring they can love food back throughout the season. Across its range of formats, the brand continues to provide multi-symptom relief, including its latest innovations: TUMS Chewy Bites and Gummy Bites.

"We know so much about the Big Game revolves around food, and nothing ruins the excitement faster than heartburn," said Patricia Melo, Brand Director for TUMS. "That's why TUMS is here to deliver fast, powerful relief that keeps fans in the moment. Through our first-ever Burn Ball and Airrack-inspired sweepstakes, we're excited to share a completely new, uniquely TUMS way to help fans enjoy every game-day moment."

From sharing #PassTheTUMS trick passes on social to purchasing the limited-edition Burn Ball on TUMSshop.com (while supplies last), fans can join the fun and keep heartburn off the game-day menu.

For more information on TUMS and its range of products, follow @TUMSofficial on Instagram and TikTok or visit www.TUMS.com.

*Data from a survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of TUMS from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10, 2024, with a sample of 2,000 Americans aged 21–43.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.) 21 years or older. Ends 1/25/26. See Official Rules for how to enter, how to enter Grand Prize drawing by mail, odds, prizes and all details. Void where prohibited.

About TUMS

TUMS Chewy Bites offer tasty and effective heartburn relief so you can savor the moment. They provide multi-symptom relief, including heartburn, sour stomach, acid indigestion relief, and upset stomach relief. TUMS Gummy Bites go to work in seconds* for occasional heartburn relief, plus feature a soft, easy-to-chew format and multi-benefit relief from occasional sour stomach, acid indigestion, and upset stomach. TUMS are the #1 recommended antacid brand by doctors, pharmacists and OBGYNs. TUMS is America's #1 antacid with a wide variety of flavors and formats that offer something for everyone.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Haleon US

Haleon (NYSE: HLN) is a leading global consumer health company with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, Therapeutic Skin Health, and Wellness. Built on trusted science, innovation, and deep human understanding, Haleon's U.S. brands include Abreva, Advil, Benefiber, Centrum, Emergen-C, Excedrin, Flonase, Gas-X, Nexium, Nicorette, Parodontax, Polident, Preparation H, Pronamel, Sensodyne, Robitussin, Theraflu, TUMS, Voltaren, and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com or contact [email protected].

About Eric Decker

Eric Decker, known online as Airrack, is one of the fastest-growing creators of the past few years, launching his channel in 2020 and quickly becoming a defining force in internet culture. With 17M+ YouTube subscribers and videos that routinely outperform major TV franchises, Airrack blends adventure, community, and cultural commentary into stories that spark global conversation. His channel now sits at the intersection of YouTube, Hollywood, and livestreaming—collaborating with the world's biggest names and shaping what Gen Z watches, wears, and talks about. In just a few years, he's built a creator brand that not only entertains millions, but actively influences trends across the internet.

