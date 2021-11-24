Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market size worth $ 578 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 7.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market" By Methodology (In-Situ and Extractive), By Application (Cement, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Fertilizer, Metal & Mining), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market size was valued at USD 379 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 578 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Overview

The extractive method is considered to be a traditional method as it produces measurements under various complications that comprise comparatively long response times or circumstantial interference in the form of various gases, dust load, and moisture. Tunable diode laser (TDL) technology is used for measuring trace gas components such as H2O, H2S, NH3, C2H2, CO in different end-use industries.

With growing digital transformation, the scope of Industry 4.0 is increasing in the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market. Industry 4.0 refers to the integration of platforms such as big data analytics, the internet of things (IoT), predictive analytics, etc. The advent of Industry 4.0 has boomed the market for all the right reasons as it has made the concept of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) popular among the industrialists and process automation industries.

However, the covid-19 pandemic moderate impact on the trade and supply chain results in demand-supply shocks in end-use industries including oil and gas, power, chemical. The manufacturing plants were closed during lockdown thus the production and manufacturing of tunable diode laser analyzers were declines during this period. However, concerns regarding the accuracy of the results obtained from extractive tunable diode laser analyzers might hinder the growth of the market across the globe.

Key Developments

Key players are adopting new growth strategies such as new product launches, product innovation in order to gain market share in the Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market. For instance, in April 2021 , the company Yokogawa Electric Corporation announced to develop a new line 'TDLS8200' probe-type tunable diode laser spectrometer in its OpreX Analyzer range to expand its business in industries including oil & gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, electric power, iron and steel, and ceramics.

, the company Yokogawa Electric Corporation announced to develop a new line 'TDLS8200' probe-type tunable diode laser spectrometer in its OpreX Analyzer range to expand its business in industries including oil & gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, electric power, iron and steel, and ceramics. In March 2019 , Emerson launched its new 'Rosemount CT4400 Continuous Gas Analyzer' is the first purpose-built quantum cascade laser (QCL) and tunable diode laser (TDL) analyzer which was designed to help plants reduce ownership costs and report emissions accurately in environmental monitoring applications such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2), nitric oxide (NO), sulfur dioxide (SO2), etc.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Emerson Electric Co., Servomex, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, SpectraSensors, AMETEK Inc., ABB Ltd., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Neo Monitors, Siemens AG, Focused Photonics Inc., Toptica Photonics Ag.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market On the basis of Methodology, Application, and Geography.

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Methodology

In-Situ



Extractive

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Application

Cement



Chemical & Pharmaceutical



Fertilizer



Oil & Gas



Power



Metal & Mining



Pulp & Paper and Semiconductor

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

