Tundra Named to Prestigious 2019 CNBC Upstart 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tundra , the modern wholesale marketplace that allows buyers and suppliers to freely transact online, today announced that it has been named to the 2019 Upstart 100, CNBC's exclusive annual list of promising young startups. Tundra was chosen from among over 600 nominated startups worldwide who were evaluated against several quantitative metrics, including scalability, sales growth and user growth.

"Being named to the CNBC Upstart 100 is a wonderful honor and underscores our strong growth trajectory. It's a testament to the substantial value that we provide to business owners," said Arnold Engel, CEO and co-founder of Tundra. "We know retailers care about the fundamentals when they buy: lowest pricing and on-time delivery. As we've consistently delivered against that promise, we've seen more independent businesses grow and thrive on Tundra."

Best pricing and on-time delivery are the cornerstones of Tundra's value proposition to its buyers. Tundra's no-commission model enables suppliers to offer their best pricing on Tundra. Its powerful software platform and supply chain expertise enable it to provide on-time delivery, often including free shipping. To help retailers buy with confidence as they browse its assortment of over 100,000 products, Tundra recently introduced its Gold badges, which guarantee that buyers are getting a brand's best wholesale offer when they buy on Tundra. From now until the end of the year, its Gold+ Badge gives the additional guarantee of on-time delivery for orders within the United States and Canada. These are just some of the ways Tundra is making wholesale hassle-free for the thousands of businesses on its fast-growing platform.

Tundra is also proud to be one of 25 companies on the Upstart 100 with a female founder or co-founder. "Over half of the businesses on Tundra are owned by women. Many are husband-and-wife teams just like us and they play an important role in their local communities," said Katie Engel, COO and co-founder of Tundra. "We're proud to be a platform that helps women-led businesses thrive."

To view the complete list of the 2019 CNBC Upstart 100, please visit: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/12/100-of-the-worlds-most-promising-start-ups-to-watch-in-2019.html .

About Tundra

Tundra is the modern wholesale marketplace that allows buyers and suppliers to transact online with no fees or commissions. Our platform uses proprietary technology to automate end-to-end wholesale processes, eliminating onerous tasks and saving our buyers and suppliers time and money. We sell and deliver products directly from US and Canadian brands to businesses around the world. Our community of independent businesses shop from over 100,000 products with best pricing and on-time delivery guaranteed. Tundra is venture-backed and has offices in San Francisco and Zurich.

