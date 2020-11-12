TundraFMP Partners with NS Intermarket to Expand Presence in Latin America

NS Intermarket will help TundraFMP reach the Latin American branches of major restaurant chains and new customers. Tweet this

There is a large opportunity for foodservice equipment and parts suppliers to better serve restaurant operators in Latin America. TundraFMP offers the most complete selection of restaurant equipment, smallwares, parts, and accessories. The industry-leading company can now offer their wide product assortment along with their innovative technology, unmatched store opening capabilities, custom solutions, and exceptional customer service to the ripe Latin American market in a greater way.

NS Intermarket will help TundraFMP reach the Latin American branches of major chains TundraFMP already works with and new customers. As an independent manufacturer representation agency, Nicho Suarez InterMarket was created to serve as the link between leading foodservice equipment manufacturers and customers in the Latin American and the Caribbean regions. Their unique approach relies on its solid understanding of market and product opportunities which could only exist because of customer interactions and countless years of field experience.

"Our partnership with TundraFMP gives us the opportunity to connect the demand and supply of key categories to operators in Latin America, who cannot afford any downtime. In addition, these customers benefit from the best quality customer support and product availability at the most competitive pricing," Jose Nicho, Founder of NS Intermarket

For more information about TundraFMP or NS Intermarket, you can visit etundra.com or nsintermarket.com.

SOURCE TundraFMP

Related Links

www.etundra.com

