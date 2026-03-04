TundraFMP to Showcase Expanded Parts Inventory and Supply Chain Solutions at RFMA 2026

Leading distributor joins Diversified Foodservice Supply family at Booth #629 to support restaurant facilities professionals with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts and Original Component Manufacturer (OCM) options.

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TundraFMP, a global leader in the distribution of foodservice supplies and replacement parts, announced its participation in the Restaurant Facility Management Association (RFMA) Annual Conference. Taking place March 15–17, 2026, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, the event will see TundraFMP exhibiting at Booth #629. The exhibit will highlight its strategic focus on total parts availability and supply chain reliability.

As facilities managers face increasing pressure to maintain uptime while managing costs, TundraFMP is arriving in Denver with a clear message: "Real Parts. Real Scale. Real Uptime." Backed by the logistical power of its parent company, Diversified Foodservice Supply (DFS), TundraFMP is uniquely positioned to help operators navigate 2026's sourcing challenges with a balanced inventory strategy.

Key Highlights for RFMA 2026:

The Power of Choice (OEM & OCM): TundraFMP will be showcasing its massive inventory network, designed to give operators the right part for every budget and brand standard. The company continues to stock a vast selection of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts for warranty compliance, alongside a robust offering of Original Component Manufacturer (OCM) parts for high-quality, cost-effective alternatives.

The DFS Advantage: By leveraging the buying power and distribution network of DFS, TundraFMP offers unmatched inventory depth. Attendees can learn how this relationship translates to faster shipping from nationwide distribution centers and better sourcing on the critical parts that keep kitchens running.

Simplified Sourcing: Visitors to Booth #629 can discuss how to streamline their purchasing processes, reducing the administrative burden of maintaining commercial kitchens by consolidating their foodservice supply needs with a single partner.

"We are heading to the Rockies to help owners and operators solve their toughest sourcing challenges," said Lev Peker, CEO at DFS. "Whether you need a specific OEM component to maintain a warranty, or an OCM alternative to manage costs without sacrificing quality, we are here to deliver the reliability and partnership businesses need to keep their operations moving."

TundraFMP invites all RFMA attendees to visit Booth #629 to discuss parts availability, explore sourcing options for the year ahead, and enter for a chance to win a $500 order giveaway. To learn more, visit https://www.tundrafmp.com/s/rfma-2026.

About TundraFMP: TundraFMP is a foodservice supplier specializing in restaurant smallwares, parts, and equipment. The company supports both independent operators and multi-unit businesses with a broad product assortment, scalable account services, and sourcing solutions designed to support new restaurant openings and ongoing operations. TundraFMP is part of the Diversified Foodservice Supply (DFS) family of brands. For more information, visit TundraFMP.com.

About Diversified Foodservice Supply: Diversified Foodservice Supply (DFS) is the parent company of multiple leading brands in the commercial foodservice industry, including AllPoints and TundraFMP. DFS leverages its massive scale, global supply chain network, and purchasing power to provide comprehensive parts and supply solutions to service agents, dealers, and restaurant operators worldwide.

