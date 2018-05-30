TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads

With this update, Search Ads now gives additional transparency into conversions, denoting which are new app downloads or redownloads. This data, available in TUNE, has the potential to change how marketers segment and engage with returning, high intent app customers, and gives developers a clearer picture of the impact of their vital marketing campaigns.

To take full advantage of the API, updates to the TUNE Marketing Console, including access to data and new cohort reporting make it possible to conduct lifetime value analyses of returning app customers.

"Access to this data will enable our customers to measure app redownloads accurately, then tailor marketing efforts to increase customer retention," said Peter Hamilton, CEO of TUNE. "It's a huge win for marketers who want to create bespoke programs capable of deepening connections with customers."

In a new report, TUNE examined 3.1 billion global app installs between November 2017 and May 2018, to better understand the scope of consumer app download behavior. Based on TUNE's own global data set and research, 42 percent of app installs were reinstalls. In further research conducted by TUNE of more than 1,000 smartphone owners, 72 percent reinstalled an app for reasons other than a lack of space on their device. In fact, 65 percent reinstall apps after an intentional app store search.

Understanding how, when and why a customer downloads an app is vital to building a high growth marketing strategy and is a primary reason why marketers rely on TUNE measurement solutions.

For TUNE customers like The Economist having access to this information can significantly alter their marketing and customer engagement strategy.

"Attribution of customer behavior and engagement is central to how we measure efficacy of our marketing efforts," said Steve Lok, Global Head of Martech, The Economist. "With data directly from the App Store we will have a better understanding of our marketing performance and be able to better position our value for customers in the app ecosystem."

