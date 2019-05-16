Tune In Alert: EDC Las Vegas Livestreams Exclusively On LiveXLive This Weekend

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX), a global media company focused on live entertainment, in partnership with Insomniac Events, the producer of the world's most innovative, immersive music festivals and events.

WHAT: Exclusive livestream of EDC Las Vegas, a three-day dance music festival celebrating life, love, and individuality. Themed "Kinetic Energy," EDC Las Vegas 2019 will feature Opening Ceremonies with Bill Nye, and performances by more than 240 artists, including A$AP Rocky, Deadmau5, David Guetta, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Alison Wonderland, Kaskade, Excision and more. In addition to artist interviews, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and start-to-finish commentary, LiveXLive brings performances from the "best seat in the house" to fans who can't be at EDC Las Vegas in person. For the livestreaming schedule, visit ( https://www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/edc-las-vegas ; for the full festival lineup, visit https://lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com/lineup/ .

WHEN: Friday, May 17 - Sunday May 19, EDC Las Vegas 2019 live stream will kick off at 6:45 PM PST on Friday and go throughout the weekend.

WHERE: Live from EDC Las Vegas on LiveXLive.com ( https://www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/edc-las-vegas ); the LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; and on social platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter. Through LiveXLive distribution partnerships, the EDC Las Vegas livestream is also available on STIRR in the U.S. and on Tencent Video platforms in China.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. ( LIVX ) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on music. The Company operates LiveXLive Powered by Slacker, one of the industry's leading music streaming platforms; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network,' delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Throughout its 25-year history, Insomniac has produced more than 2,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly 5 million attendees across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the largest multi-day music festival in North America and attracts more than 400,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com , Facebook and Twitter .

