Tune In: Hagerty Media Named Official Media Partner of The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering

"Attending The Quail is a dream for car fanatics," said Larry Webster, Senior Vice President of Hagerty Media. "But for those who can't attend in person, our livestreams are a dream come true. We're excited to partner with The Quail to help expand their reach."

At The Quail, Hagerty will be presenting four panels on The Quail's Broadcast Platform Presented by Hagerty Media and one 30-minute keynote discussion. A livestream broadcast of the event from 10:00 AM PT - 4:00 PM PT will be hosted on Hagerty.com/media, as well as on the official Hagerty Facebook page. Automotive celebrities featured on stage will include:

Jim Farley , CEO, Ford Motor Company

Christian Von Koenigsegg, Founder/CEO, Koenigsegg Automotive

Rob Dickinson , Founder/Creative Director, Singer Vehicle Design

Ant Antstead, automotive TV presenter/influencer

Magnus Walker , automotive influencer/presenter, Hagerty's Next Big Thing

Hagerty's media operations include Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, which is one of the largest automotive magazines in the country; Hagerty YouTube, which is followed by more than 1.6 million subscribers; Hagerty.com/Media, which features automotive news, reviews and market trends; the Hagerty Community, where enthusiasts gather to talk cars; and Hagerty's popular social media platforms.

