Tune Into the World with the Elite Satellit HD/DAB+ Radio That Has Just Arrived!

Eton's Elite Satellit HD/DAB+ Radio is decades in the making; its premium radio sensitivity allows listeners to tune into virtually any radio frequency from around the world.



PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Etón Corporation (www.etoncorp.com), a leading creator of high-performance, eco-minded consumer products offers an extensive line of Elite Shortwave (Worldband) radios with a legacy that reaches back more than seven decades. "From our initial partnership with Grundig in Germany, Eton has carried on Grundig's 75+ year legacy in developing the best-in-class worldband radios." Esmail, CEO of Eton continued, "Eton prides itself on a dedication to design and innovation. Partnerships with Grundig and Drake have ensured top-quality, high-sensitivity engineering. Meanwhile, the visual aspects of Eton's first in class products are brought to life via collaborations with Porsche Design Studio and Whipsaw Design. Eton's attention to detail results in our present-day customers experiencing a fit and finish that harkens back to the craftsmanship and quality that began in 1944."

The long-awaited Elite Satellit HD Radio from Eton 75 Year Legacy AM/FM/Shortwave/Aircraft Band with SSB and RDS. Advanced digital radio receiver with HD Technology. High quality German Design with incredible fit and finish. Tri-color, dimmable backlit display.

Now, more than ever, direct access to news and information is critical! The world is in a state of turmoil – From threats of inflation, an impending recession, oil demand outstripping supply, lingering Covid-19, and the invasion of Ukraine, has made 2022 another challenging year. Eton's Worldband Radios enable listeners to tune in to radio stations from all over the world. Shortwave broadcasts are transmitted in real time, so you are witnessing news and world events as they happen!

The long-awaited Elite Satellit radio, with its 75-years of legacy, offers the latest in technology paired with high quality German design and engineering. Equipped with one of the most advanced digital receivers available, the Satellit offers HD radio technology, FM with RDS, AM, Shortwave, Aircraft Band with Single Sideband and even DAB+ in Europe. The Elite Satellit provides immediate to access virtually any stations from around the world! As Eton's top of the line radio, the Elite Satellit includes digital HD technology, resulting in crystal clear, clean digital sound sure to impress even the most demanding radio listeners!

