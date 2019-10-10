TuneCore Brings Independent Artists to Tencent Music in China

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TuneCore, the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers, today announced a partnership with Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music" ) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform, that makes artists' recordings available to its massive listener base in China.

TuneCore's global platform pays artists 100% of what they earn from digital streams and downloads, while meeting all of their needs across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. Artists distribute their music to over 150 digital platforms worldwide including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Deezer, Google Play, and now, Tencent Music.

Tencent Music has pioneered the way that people enjoy online music in China and has become the country's leading online music entertainment platform. When TuneCore customers deliver their music to Tencent Music, releases will be available on the following platforms:

QQ Music – A leading online music service with nationwide popularity that offers a comprehensive music library and a broad range of music-related video content. QQ Music focuses on popular artists and top mainstream hits for younger music fans in China . It provides a platform for both initial and exclusive releases of digital music to promote interactions between fans and artists and to develop a music fan economy centered on popular artists.

Kugou Music – A leading online music service offering a comprehensive set of entertainment features with a mass-market focus and deep user penetration in China .

Kuwo Music – An online music service focusing on selected genres and segments, such as DJ mixes and children's songs, to cater to users' diverse tastes.

"TuneCore is the go-to platform for independent artists to expand their audiences and scale their income worldwide," said Scott Ackerman, CEO, TuneCore. "We create partnerships, tools and services that bring the greatest possible value to musicians, and this alliance with Tencent Music is a tremendous opportunity in a fast-growing and sought-after market."

About TuneCore

TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers -- with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, TN, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Austin, and global operations in the UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, France and Italy. For additional information, please visit www.tunecore.com.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit https://ir.tencentmusic.com.

