Tuned In, Never Out with Kit NA: Kit NA Brewing Tackles Mental Health Stigma Head-On with Important Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit NA Brewing, the award-winning and crushable non-alcoholic beer brand is proud to announce its inspiring and powerful initiative, "Kit NA's TUNED IN." This corporate social responsibility initiative involves partnering with leading organizations to help confront one of the most defining issues of our generation: the growing mental health crisis.

Through this initiative and partnerships, Kit NA Brewing will focus on how the industry and consumers view mental health while working to reverse the stigma and shape a brighter, more compassionate future.

Stepping forward to actively address the essential component of overall wellness, KIT NA's TUNED IN will be at the forefront of every brand interaction with consumers, wholesalers, and retailers. Launching in January 2024, key highlights of this initiative include, donating 1% of annual gross profits to partnered non-profit organizations that are leading the charge, as well as specialized fundraising programs through retail, experiential, and digital activations nationwide. Additionally, Kit NA Brewing will consistently focus its efforts on community centric initiatives and year-round activations that raise awareness for mental health.

"Everyone struggles with their mental health; it is something that all of humanity has in common. Within the alcohol industry, mental health isn't talked about enough. Kit NA Brewing humbly hopes to make a difference by helping to destigmatize the conversation. We are passionate about mental wellness and are motivated to foster and take a proactive stance for our consumers and the global community," said Kit's Co-Founder, Rob Barrett.

About Kit NA Brewing:

Kit NA Brewing makes 3x award-winning, crushable, craft-brewed non-alcoholic beer for everyone and every occasion. Available in 3 different ﬂavors: On Your Mark (American Blonde), Get Set (IPA) and Here We Go (Hazy IPA), Kit's mission is to offer a beer that does not compromise on taste or quality. Kit NA Brewing has gained worldwide recognition and received multiple awards for its products.

