Tuned In, Never Out with Kit NA: Kit NA Brewing Tackles Mental Health Stigma Head-On with Important Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative

News provided by

Kit NA Brewing

28 Sep, 2023, 08:39 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit NA Brewing, the award-winning and crushable non-alcoholic beer brand is proud to announce its inspiring and powerful initiative, "Kit NA's TUNED IN." This corporate social responsibility initiative involves partnering with leading organizations to help confront one of the most defining issues of our generation: the growing mental health crisis.

Through this initiative and partnerships, Kit NA Brewing will focus on how the industry and consumers view mental health while working to reverse the stigma and shape a brighter, more compassionate future.

Stepping forward to actively address the essential component of overall wellness, KIT NA's TUNED IN will be at the forefront of every brand interaction with consumers, wholesalers, and retailers. Launching in January 2024, key highlights of this initiative include, donating 1% of annual gross profits to partnered non-profit organizations that are leading the charge, as well as specialized fundraising programs through retail, experiential, and digital activations nationwide. Additionally, Kit NA Brewing will consistently focus its efforts on community centric initiatives and year-round activations that raise awareness for mental health.

"Everyone struggles with their mental health; it is something that all of humanity has in common. Within the alcohol industry, mental health isn't talked about enough. Kit NA Brewing humbly hopes to make a difference by helping to destigmatize the conversation. We are passionate about mental wellness and are motivated to foster and take a proactive stance for our consumers and the global community," said Kit's Co-Founder, Rob Barrett.

For more information on Kit NA Brewing, please visit https://www.kitna.beer/. Follow Kit on Facebook and Instagram at @kitnabrewing and be the first to know about KIT NA's TUNED IN announcements and partnerships.

About Kit NA Brewing:

Kit NA Brewing makes 3x award-winning, crushable, craft-brewed non-alcoholic beer for everyone and every occasion. Available in 3 different ﬂavors: On Your Mark (American Blonde), Get Set (IPA) and Here We Go (Hazy IPA), Kit's mission is to offer a beer that does not compromise on taste or quality. Kit NA Brewing has gained worldwide recognition and received multiple awards for its products.

Contact:
Jayme Brown
2077492474
365972@email4pr.com

SOURCE Kit NA Brewing

Also from this source

Kit NA Brewing Launches Friggin' Awesome Sober October - A Month-Long Celebration of Living Life to the Fullest

Kit NA Brewing Launches "Have A Kit" Campaign: Experience Enjoyment, In A Way That's True to You

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.