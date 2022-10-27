Tuned Named UCSF Health Hub Rising Star Finalist in the Employer Prevention & Wellness Category

The UCSF 2022 Digital Health Awards honor outstanding health technologies and innovations dramatically transforming healthcare

Tuned is focused on changing the health benefits landscape, offering hearing care as a benefit, helping employers take a preventative, holistic approach to hearing care

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuned , a hearing health company focused on providing hearing care for all, today announced that it has been named a Rising Star finalist in the Employer Prevention & Wellness category of the 4th Annual UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards . The award acknowledges digital health products or solutions targeted at employers, that helps them improve overall employee health & wellness, and better manage prevention programs. Winners will be announced during the grand finale on November 14 at HLTH 2022 in Las Vegas, the preeminent event in the healthcare industry.

Tuned's innovative platform is aimed at expanding the current employer-sponsored benefit landscape, offers hearing care as a specialty benefit, helping employers take a preventative, holistic approach to hearing care. Tuned empowers employers to offer a new type of benefit tethered to lifelong hearing care, complete with transparent pricing models and enrollment support.

Tuned is building a new model, which relies on providing comprehensive hearing health as a benefit, with a focus on hearing care and not hearing aid device sales.

"We are thrilled to be named a finalist for the UCSF 2022 Digital Health Awards for the employer prevention and wellness category," said Kate McGinley , Chief Growth Officer and co-founder, Tuned. "Tuned was created to disrupt the current benefits care system by bringing comprehensive hearing care to the workplace, destigmatizing hearing health and making it a standard offering alongside health, dental, vision and mental healthcare benefits."

The UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards recognize the achievements of innovative health tech companies that are dramatically improving healthcare through the use of technology in the digital health industry. The Rising Star track is new this year, recognizing up-and-coming companies to watch in the digital health space.

About Tuned

Tuned is a digital-first hearing care company. Available as a standalone and an employer-sponsored benefit, Tuned offers the only lifelong hearing benefit for patients of all ages. The company supports care with comprehensive product options for hearing health, freeing employers from the need to evaluate thousands of practice groups, headsets, and software combinations. Today, 5.1 million people can access Tuned through employer benefits and marketplaces. Tuned is a private company headquartered in New York City, with audiologists across the United States and worldwide. For more information visit: https://www.tunedcare.com

