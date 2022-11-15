Tuned Wins UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Rising Star Award at HLTH 2022

Tuned was announced as the winner of the UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Rising Star award in the Employer Prevention & Wellness Category

Tuned , a hearing health company focused on providing hearing care for all, won the 4th Annual UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Rising Star Award in the Employer Prevention & Wellness category. Announced yesterday at HLTH 2022, the award acknowledges the employer-targeted digital health products or solutions that help improve overall employee health & wellness through better prevention program management. The win underscores the innovative approach that Tuned is taking to improve hearing care accessibility for those who need it.

Tuned expands the current employer-sponsored benefit landscape by offering hearing care as a specialty benefit, making it as accessible as medical, dental, vision, and mental healthcare. Employers that use Tuned take a preventative, holistic approach to hearing care complete with transparent pricing models and enrollment support.

Nearly 25% of working-age adults experience hearing issues, from ringing in the ears (tinnitus) to balance issues and auditory processing disorders. Undiagnosed hearing loss can have a harmful impact on quality of life , including increased anxiety, depression, social isolation, and reduced mental health and cognitive function. Because workers rely on their sense of hearing more than ever due to high levels of headphone usage and an increased amount of time on video conference calls in the remote work environment, addressing these symptoms is more relevant today than ever.

Tuned's platform boasts more than 180 Doctors of Audiology who provide unbiased online consultations that help consumers understand the severity of their hearing loss and what steps can be made to mitigate any issues. These audiologists provide recommendations that include fixes like earplugs, specialty apps to be used in conjunction with earbuds, and hearing aids or surgery for those with moderate to severe hearing loss.

"Receiving the UCSF Rising Star award is an amazing achievement for Tuned that serves to highlight the strength of our mission to provide comprehensive hearing care for everyone who needs it," said Kate McGinley , Chief Growth Officer and co-founder, Tuned. "Tuned is dedicated to bringing hearing care to those with mild to moderate hearing issues, a population that until now has been largely ignored."

Tuned was also recently named one of the winners of the Employer Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR) Pitch Competition, and was recognized by the Hearing Technology Innovator Awards™ for outstanding telehealth service delivery.

The UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards recognize the achievements of innovative health tech companies that are dramatically improving healthcare through the use of technology in the digital health industry. The Rising Star track is new this year, recognizing up-and-coming companies to watch in the digital health space.

Winners were announced on November 14th at HLTH 2022 in Las Vegas, the preeminent event in the healthcare industry.

About Tuned

Tuned is a digital-first hearing care company. Available as a standalone and an employer-sponsored benefit, Tuned offers the only lifelong hearing benefit for patients of all ages. The company supports care with comprehensive product options for hearing health, freeing employers from the need to evaluate thousands of practice groups, headsets, and software combinations. Today, 5.1 million people can access Tuned through employer benefits and marketplaces. Tuned is a private company headquartered in New York City, with audiologists across the United States and worldwide. For more information visit: https://www.tunedcare.com

