Tunedly Announces Masked Music Discovery Platform

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tunedly, a global online music production and publishing source that recently inked a deal to partner with the international music publisher, Spirit Music Group, today announced its latest industry innovation: A masked music discovery platform.

Tunedly's CMO and Co-Founder Mylene Besancon was recently named, among Oprah Winfrey, as one of the Top 10 Women Entrepreneurs by US Insider. CEO of Tunedly, recent winners of the Djooky Music Investment Summit, Chris Erhardt in Houston, TX in 2018 at the Music World Entertainment Headquarters.

"The problem with existing music discovery services is that they replicate existing inequalities in the music industry," says Chris Erhardt, CEO and co-founder of Tunedly, which began its digital operations in 2016. "Unsigned artists are at a disadvantage because it's not a true level playing field, and they are judged on more than just their music.

"Our solution is an app that is the first ever masked music discovery platform – it strips all identifying information from an artist so their music can be judged purely on its own merit."

Tunedly ( www.tunedly.com ) is an online music recording studio that connects songwriters and other music creators with world-class session musicians for professional music production and music publishing services.

Now, even unknown songwriters and artists can compete with established industry pros because listeners will be able to hear and evaluate their music, independent of name recognition or costly marketing and promotion campaigns. Best of all, Tunedly users can submit their professionally produced music to the platform for free.

Unlike on other streaming platforms, listeners do not see any identifying artist information. No photos, videos, names, public likes or streaming numbers. Listeners have no clue if they are listening to Ed Sheeran or someone looking for their first big break. If they like a song, they do so for the music only.

Tunedly will track listener behaviors, such as upvotes, downvotes and skips internally and will sign the "Quarterly Top Songs" from unsigned artists to much sought-after publishing deals.

All songs signed to a Tunedly music publishing contract will be administered through Spirit Music Group. Spirit Music Group was founded in 1995 and was quickly established as one of the most recognized names in the music industry. Today, Spirit Music Group owns a catalog consisting of 1,000s of songs from artists such as Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and many more.

"We're excited about this platform because both independent and established artists can benefit," says Myléne Besancon, co-founder and CMO of Tunedly. "We want them to achieve their dreams, and it's a privilege to help them reach their goals. Our collaboration with Spirit Music Group means signing their songs with Tunedly places them in very capable hands in the music industry."

