Tunedly Announces Roster of Exclusive Session Musicians

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiring talented session musicians has always been a struggle for songwriters. While there are marketplaces where session musicians can be hired, most of these marketplaces lack professionalism and don't provide collaboration tools to allow songwriters to work with multiple session musicians simultaneously. The team behind online recording studio Tunedly identified this problem and have taken steps to correct it. They recently announced the exclusive roster working for the company that includes household names who worked with Frank Sinatra Jr. and ASCAP Award winner Gary Portnoy among others.

Ian Smith, saxophone player with credits including Frank Sinatra Jr., Barry Manilow, Gladys Knight, Sister Sledge, The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Temptations. Caleb Allen wrote one Southern Gospel Top 40 and three Top 80 radio singles for his family, an internationally-acclaimed Gospel group. During his tenure with the group, they were nominated for three New Group Of The Year awards. Allen also starred in TLC's original pilot, Home Sweet Bus, in 2013.

"I think most of today's music collaboration platforms exploit professional session musicians, by charging them to join and force them into price dumping, making them compete for customers with amateur session musicians who obviously charge less," commented Chris Erhardt, CEO of Tunedly. "This ultimately hurts songwriters and the music industry because the quality of music being offered to publishers and executives is poor. That's why we decided to not charge session musicians to join Tunedly and offer a fair compensation package to our hand-picked roster. Most of all, songwriters now have a choice to hire these highly professional session musicians through Tunedly who are motivated and engaged because they are treated and compensated fairly. This increases the quality of the songwriter's music and gives them a better chance to successfully monetize their craft."

Tunedly has built an impressive online recording studio where songwriters can hire some of the most sought-after session musicians and collaborate with an entire team of session players simultaneously, if they choose. Each musician is vetted by Tunedly's industry experts and only the most professional get a spot on the roster such as Grammy Award-winning singer Joel Kibble of the group Take 6.

Kibble is joined by a number of other first-class session musicians who have decided to offer their services exclusively to Tunedly clients. Among this exclusive roster are Ian Smith , a renowned saxophonist who worked with Frank Sinatra Jr. and Barry Manilow, CF Burke , a 15 year studio professional with multiple music degrees from top universities, Mella Barnes , a studio singer, who was nominated for Country Song of the Year in New Zealand, and Caleb Allen , a Gospel singer/songwriter who penned multiple Billboard charting songs.

And the industry seems to agree. In March, Billboard announced that music industry mogul Mathew Knowles and hit producer Harvey Mason Jr. joined Tunedly's advisory board . A January 2018 analysis by an independent music market research company of 100 submitted songs on Tunedly's song plugging tool, found that songs produced with Tunedly received an average production quality score of 69, while songs produced outside of Tunedly only garnered an average score of 52.

Since founding, Tunedly has worked on over 2,500 projects for more than 400 songwriters. You can view the entire roster of Tunedly session musicians at https://www.tunedly.com/roster?s=Musician.

