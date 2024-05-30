Tune.FM and Space Blue Announce Partnership for Exclusive Rights to Rare Compilation from Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Carlos Santana, The Who, Marvin Gaye, Eric Clapton and The Yardbirds, Other Iconic Artists

Summer of Love Album Volumes I and II sent to moon in Lunar Records Archive will Debut Exclusively on Tune.FM this Summer

The Future of Music Distribution Is Here Through the Intersection of Music, Culture, and Space

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune.FM , a groundbreaking decentralized music streaming platform and unique music NFT marketplace, and Space Blue , a global space tech community that combines artists, NFTs and projects that are driven by a shared passion for space and a sustainable future, announced plans today to unveil a rare compilation including live performances by some of the world's most iconic musicians including Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Carlos Santana, The Who, Marvin Gaye, Eric Clapton and The Yardbirds and others. The albums were curated with Lunar Records, a joint venture between Space Blue (manager of Galactic Legacy Labs official payload), Melody Trust, a subsidiary of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Beverly Hills Productions.

Andrew Antar, Founder and CEO of Tune.FM is joining Dallas Santana, founder of Space Blue at Consensus 2024 , the world's most influential event for leaders across the cryptocurrency, blockchain and web3 industries to discuss the new partnership, and the future of the music streaming platform. There are 26 songs on the two-volume series (13 songs per volume) from some of the world's most renowned and respected artists in the industry, which landed on the moon in the Lunaprise time capsule. Summer of Love Volumes I and II will drop exclusively on Tune.FM this summer.

Summer of Love Volume I includes a rare song performed by Jimi Hendrix called Peoples, Peoples, Peoples released posthumously in 1971; a 17-minute live performance of In A Gadda Da Vida by Iron Butterfly; Carlos Santana's closing song at Woodstock, Soul Sacrifice; and Bob Marley's first collaboration with Lee Perry, Soul Rebel. Summer of Love Volume II features a live version of Jimi Hendrix's Love Love, a ten-minute live version of Marvin Gaye's Sexual Healing and rare, live tracks featuring a 6-minute live version of Reelin and Rockin by Chuck Berry and James Brown.

Tune.FM is transforming artist compensation and monetization, positioning itself as one of the world's most transformational startup technology companies. By seamlessly integrating Hedera Hashgraph blockchain technology, with features including elaborate multimedia NFTs, exclusive super fan experiences and streaming royalty payments, Tune.FM is reshaping the music industry landscape.

When the Music Gets Played, The Artist Gets Paid

Breaking away from the traditional subscription-based and ad-supported models of mainstream streaming services today, Tune.FM is creating a more sustainable ecosystem through decentralization and tokenization (JAM), allowing artists to be compensated significantly and more fairly. In fact, Tune.FM compensates artists by up to 100X compared to other streaming platforms. In addition, artists can sell music, release exclusive NFT drops and multimedia elements directly to fans, and can take advantage of exclusive, immersive super fan experiences including merch bundles, meet and greets, VIP events, backstage passes, FaceTime opportunities with artists, and more. Offering a pay-as-you-go model, Tune.FM gives users the ability to choose what they listen to and pay for only what they consume, and to get compensated for listening to promoted music streams, representing a seismic shift in the music fan experience.

"This partnership with Space Blue further underscores how Tune.FM is creating a paradigm shift in the way music is consumed, distributed and monetized," said Antar. "Tune.FM's innovative and disruptive approach features a music streaming platform that offers rare or exclusive content from legacy artists and is a great platform to introduce new and upcoming artists. This approach provides great opportunities for artists to connect with fans and significantly expand monetization opportunities through streaming royalty micropayments and exclusive, unlockable and immersive super fan experiences. This is just the beginning of the type of content we will offer on Tune.FM," said Antar.

Driven by his passion for music and technology, Andrew is on a mission to disrupt and democratize the music industry. Andrew's visionary approach and the immense potential of Tune.FM's model and vision have captured the attention of investors as he has secured over $30 million in funding.

Space Blue Club made history curating the Lunaprise museum which landed on the moon on February 22, 2024 and is a global space tech-art community, where art and technology collide, providing VIP experiences during high-profile Space Launch events and hosting global impact and charity auctions to support nonprofit causes, reinforcing our commitment to social responsibility. NFT Art has revolutionized the creative landscape as Space Blue Club partners with leading blockchain networks to mint rare NFT artwork for collectors around the globe.

Earlier this year, Space Blue made history when the Lunar Lander Odysseus landed on the moon with the Lunaprise Museum, a time capsule with 222 art projects on board curated by Space Blue. With Mission 1 complete, Lunaprise is curating partnerships with artists and unique brands for Mission 2, scheduled for later this year.

"Space Blue's mission is to create a unique, rare asset class of content off earth through the Lunaprise time capsule, and a platform for artists worldwide, supporting humanity and promoting a sustainable future and today we are thrilled to further propel our mission forward and partner with Tune.FM to bring these unreleased tracks to music lovers and fans worldwide," said Dallas Santana, Space Blue founder. "We have been waiting for the right partner with the right platform and Tune.FM is the perfect match for both us and music fans across the globe."

For more information, visit http://tune.fm/ and Space Blue at https://spaceblue.club/ .

About Tune.FM

Tune.FM is a web3 decentralized music streaming platform with an integrated music NFT marketplace, which enables artists to monetize their fan base directly through streaming royalty micropayments and digital music collectibles with exclusive unlockable experiences, powered by the JAM token built on Hedera Hashgraph. The company was cofounded by lifelong musicians and brothers Andrew Antar and Brian Antar, who attended Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania, respectively. Andrew, a classically-trained violinist, won concerto competitions, toured the world with several orchestras, joined several bands, taught himself to code, founded the first startup accelerator and incubator fund at Brown University, and built large enterprise applications for clients like Bank of America, EY, and Comcast where he was awarded a blockchain patent. Brian, also a classically trained violinist, was the concertmaster for the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra, produced music with local artists at Penn Studios, earned his Master's degree in creative writing at Penn, and ran a successful e-commerce and 3PL fulfillment business generating millions in sales.

About Space Blue

Space Blue is the leader worldwide of art, music, content curation and archiving in long distance and long term space missions. The Lunaprise which Space Blue manages is on the roadmap for long term space missions, part of NASA's commercial payload program steering the Artemis missions, NASA's initiative to build a colony on the moon and eventually Mars. Learn more at www.spaceblue.club .

Media Contacts:

For Tune.FM:

Howard Waterman

917.359.5505

[email protected]

For Space Blue

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Tune.FM