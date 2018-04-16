TuneGO Artist Three Guests Release EP On Priority Records

To hear the songs click here - https://priority.lnk.to/3G.

"When we first heard 3G we were blown away by their sound. Here are a couple of young guys writing and producing songs that got their social media following excited. However, they needed a boost to get noticed within the music industry and that is where we came in – helping them to better define and hone their style and, of course, get noticed," said John Kohl, co-founder and CEO, TuneGO. "Priority also picked up on their potential and were eager to get involved. Now this band from Erie, Pennsylvania will have their music distributed, both nationally and internationally, by this legendary label."

Three Guests is Jordan Rys and Noah DeVore who write and perform original music, and depending on where the song takes them, they collaborate with other artists, such as DJs, singers, songwriters, producers and similar. This keeps their music fresh and without limitations on what they can accomplish.

As part of the technology platform's algorithm, TuneGO collects and analyzes Big Data from a variety of sources, such as an artist's online activity, fan engagement and industry feedback to determine the likelihood of an artist's mainstream success. When 3G signed on to TuneGO they quickly rose to the top, largely because they had a robust and active social media following.

"Record labels and distribution companies are very cautious now and only want to engage with artists who already have a following. Our Big Data approach can help organizations within the music industry quickly identify artists with a strong fan base and similar metrics indicative of a successful music career, making it an easier decision when deciding which artists to move forward with," said Alison Ball, president, TuneGO Music Group, an independent and innovative record label and a wholly owned subsidiary of TuneGO.

For years Three Guests have written and played together, creating music on their laptops in their basements. Searching for a way to showcase their music in an area with limited opportunities for aspiring musicians, they self-produced their own music and became very active on social media, forming a solid fan base organically. Determined to find even more success, they discovered TuneGO and committed themselves to the music platform. This activity brought them to the attention of TuneGO's Executive A&R team which ultimately led to them being signed to TuneGO Music Group. They immediately went to work to produce Marilyn, their debut single.

Priority Records was recently re-launched by Capitol Records to focus on independent music. (Universal Music Group, the world's largest music label, owns Capitol Records.) Priority Records is a record label known for launching the careers of Eazy-E, N.W.A., Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and many others, and well-known record labels including Death Row Records, Roc-A-Fella Records, Ruthless Records, No Limit Records and Wu-Tang Records, all groundbreaking and iconic brands in the urban music community.

TuneGO, which is free for members, is continuously monitoring its music platform for new artists with Big Data activity. Artists' activity on the TuneGO platform is collected from multiple online and offline sources, such as social media followers, fan engagement and industry feedback. A strong ranking on TuneGO can provide artists with access to career-boosting benefits including personalized A&R services, radio airplay, sync-licensing, music reviews, access to the world's most accomplished producers and introductions to major music labels.

About TuneGO® Inc.

TuneGO® Inc. is a technology platform and interactive community that connects artists with the music industry. TuneGO helps emerging and established artists build their fan base and grow as artists through personalized career development tools. TuneGO provides artists with access to industry opportunities including virtual A&R services, sync licensing deals, radio airplay, connections with the world's most accomplished music producers, introductions to music labels, and more. TuneGO has established partnerships and relationships with many of the world's leading music and entertainment companies. For more information, visit www.TuneGO.com, or contact TuneGO at info@TuneGO.com. TuneGO is a free download in the app store.

About TuneGO Music Group

TuneGO Music Group (TMG) is an independent and innovative record label that utilizes Big Data from TuneGO to identify and develop emerging artists with mainstream commercial potential. By providing career development support, artist mentoring, song and video production, marketing and publishing services, TMG prepares and promotes talent for top-tier label, performance and distribution opportunities. TuneGO Music Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of TuneGO, Inc. For more information please visit www.tunegomusicgroup.com or contact info@tunegomusicgroup.com.

