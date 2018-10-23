TuneGO Inc. Names President of TuneGO China

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TuneGO® Inc., a music technology platform that connects artists with the music industry, today announced that Henry Sun, founder of Reach China, has been named President of its new division, TuneGO China. Sun will be responsible for overseeing TuneGO China's regional operations and procuring and managing new strategic partnerships that include music distribution channels and institutional investors. He will report directly to TuneGO Inc.'s co-founder and CEO, John Kohl.

TuneGO China's new office is located in Shenzhen in Southern China, where the fast-growing electronics culture is becoming a global leader in innovation. Today, some of China's biggest tech companies, including Tencent, Huawei and ZTE call the city home.

"Our new division TuneGO China underscores our commitment to the Chinese artist community and illustrates our long-term dedication to the growth of the global music industry. We have the honor of working with the largest content and technology companies in China, with the goal of creating a better environment for content creators and consumer platforms," said Kohl. "Henry is a great addition to our team and brings a tremendous background plus a wealth of knowledge and contacts. We are excited to build on our momentum, nurture our relationships and continue building a path for artists to get their content heard."

With more than 20 years of experience in China, the United States and Europe, Henry Sun has worked extensively in corporate finance, strategic business development and M&A. Early in his career, he represented China's telecom administration at APEC for multi-national trade negotiations and served as a CFO for companies listed on NASDAQ and Chinese Stock Exchanges as A+H Shares, raising more than $2 billion in capital. In 2016, Sun founded Reach China, an organization that helps companies from North America access China's commercial and capital markets and connects China's institutional investors with international investment opportunities.

"Music, more than ever, is a global endeavor. TuneGO's mission of helping content creators get heard will only be enhanced with the expansion into China. And to break through the clutter our proprietary technology generates the Big Data necessary to shine a spotlight on artists who would otherwise go unnoticed. I am honored by this opportunity and look forward to working with our partners, investors and musicians in my new role," added Sun.

About TuneGO® Inc.

TuneGO® Inc. is a music technology platform that simplifies the business of music for artists and collaborators. Serving as a gateway to the music industry, TuneGO helps artists to get discovered, and: protect their music rights and collaborate on projects in a secure environment; distribute their music globally through hundreds of digital music stores; and collect royalties on their streaming revenue. Through its signature products, Distro100 and TuneGO Song Reviews, TuneGO collects and analyzes big data to identify music content with potential for mainstream success and drives that content to industry decision makers through its exclusive industry portal. Big data qualifies artists to unlock industry opportunities such as sync licensing, radio airplay, playlisting, and exposure to music supervisors, managers, curators, labels and more. For more information, visit www.TuneGO.com, or contact TuneGO at info@TuneGO.com. TuneGO is a free download in the app store.

