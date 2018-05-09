TuneGO Launches Exclusive Portal For Music Industry Decision Makers and Influencers

"The music industry asked for a way to efficiently source new talent, curate new content and streamline the discovery process, and we delivered. The portal aggregates a wide variety of data points and can be customized with an array of criteria for their unique needs," said John Kohl, co-founder and CEO, TuneGO. "In the music industry today, it is difficult to know which new artists to back and which new content to push; our portal takes the guessing out of this equation as the data we collect helps to quantify a number of important factors that, in turn, can help music industry decision-makers to determine the next potential superstar or hit single."

As part of the technology platform's algorithm, TuneGO collects and analyzes Big Data from a variety of sources, such as an artist's online activity, fan engagement and industry feedback to determine the likelihood of an artist's mainstream success. The TuneGO industry portal aggregates this Big Data for the music industry, simplifying the way new content and talent are discovered. Here are just a few examples of what the TuneGO portal can do:

Music Supervisors – The platform allows music supervisors, playlist curators (Spotify, Apple, etc.) and A&R executives to scan songs that have been through a focus group of hundreds of music fans to receive a "track rating" and insight on how the song compares with all major label releases in that genre over the past 24 months.

Record Labels – The platform helps labels discover new talent with quantifiable data as well as songs with high track ratings. Companies can also track activity related to artists already on the label's roster. Additionally, for the first time ever, the portal can sync multiple departments within a label by providing access to the same real time data. This will improve workflow efficiency, speed up business decisions and provide a key competitive edge.

Managers and agents – The platform provides key stakeholders within the manager's network with real time access to the data they need. This can help coordinate various planning, promotional and marketing activities between the people working with an artist, such as agents, publishers, music supervisors, A&R, live event promoters and more.

"The music industry has changed drastically over the years. A high level of information is needed before a record label or talent agency will take a chance with a new artist and that is exactly what our portal provides. Its Big Data approach takes the guessing out of the equation with customized, data driven analysis," said Alison Ball, president, TuneGO Music Group, an independent and innovative record label and a wholly owned subsidiary of TuneGO.

TuneGO, which is free for members, is continuously monitoring its music platform for new artists with Big Data activity. Artists' activity on the TuneGO platform is collected from multiple online and offline sources, such as social media followers, fan engagement and industry feedback. A strong ranking on TuneGO can provide artists with access to career-boosting benefits including personalized A&R services, radio airplay, sync-licensing, music reviews, access to the world's most accomplished producers and introductions to major music labels.

About TuneGO® Inc.

TuneGO® Inc. is a technology platform and interactive community that connects artists with the music industry. TuneGO helps emerging and established artists build their fan base and grow as artists through personalized career development tools. TuneGO provides artists with access to industry opportunities including virtual A&R services, sync licensing deals, radio airplay, connections with the world's most accomplished music producers, introductions to music labels, and more. TuneGO has established partnerships and relationships with many of the world's leading music and entertainment companies. For more information, visit www.TuneGO.com, or contact TuneGO at info@TuneGO.com. TuneGO is a free download in the app store.

About TuneGO Music Group

TuneGO Music Group (TMG) is an independent and innovative record label that utilizes Big Data from TuneGO to identify and develop emerging artists with mainstream commercial potential. By providing career development support, artist mentoring, song and video production, marketing and publishing services, TMG prepares and promotes talent for top-tier label, performance and distribution opportunities. TuneGO Music Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of TuneGO, Inc. For more information please visit www.tunegomusicgroup.com or contact info@tunegomusicgroup.com.

