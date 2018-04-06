TuneGO® Partners with Priority Records

"This is exactly what we have planned from the beginning for TuneGO and TuneGO Music Group. Providing real opportunities to artists who want to fast track their career without having to go the traditional route of signing directly with a label. This partnership provides exposure to artists who wouldn't have had the opportunity otherwise. And our secret sauce is the algorithms behind our Big Data that shows distribution companies and record labels the true potential of an artist and likelihood of mainstream success," said John Kohl, co-founder and CEO, TuneGO.

TuneGO collects and analyzes Big Data from a variety of sources, such as online activity, fan engagement and industry feedback. "This data can be vital for distribution companies and record labels who are very hesitant to get involved with unknown artists – our Big Data offers insight as to an artist's real viability," said Alison Ball, President, TuneGO Music Group, an independent and innovative record label and a wholly owned subsidiary of TuneGO.

"I am impressed with TuneGO and its mission within the music industry that aligns with our goals at Priority Records to give independent artists a voice that is be heard above the daily noise," said William "Fuzzy" West, General Manager of Priority Records. "I appreciate how TuneGO is collecting data; data that can actually help artists have more control over their own destiny while simultaneously helping us identify the artists ready to breakout which gives us an advantage over our competitors."

Priority Records was recently re-launched by Capital Records to focus on independent music. (Universal Music Group, the world's largest music label owns Capitol Records.) Priority Records is a record label known for launching the careers of numerous music superstars and well-known record labels including Death Row Records, Roc-A-Fella Records, Ruthless Records, No Limit Records and Wu-Tang Records, all groundbreaking and iconic brands in the urban music community.

William "Fuzzy" West is an industry veteran formerly of Stampede Management, Warner Bros. Music, iHeartRadio, Power 106 Radio and is an early member of Beats Music with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

TuneGO, which is free for artists and fans, is continuously monitoring its music platform for new artists with Big Data activity. Artists activity on the TuneGO platform is collected from multiple online and offline sources, such as social media followers, fan engagement and industry feedback. A strong ranking on TuneGO can provide artists with access to career-boosting benefits including personalized A&R services, radio airplay, sync-licensing, music reviews, access to the world's most accomplished producers and introductions to major music labels.

For more information about TuneGO visit www.TuneGO.com, or contact TuneGO at info@TuneGO.com.

About TuneGO® Inc.

TuneGO® Inc. is a technology platform and interactive community that connects artists with the music industry. TuneGO helps independent artists build their fan base and grow as artists through personalized career development tools. TuneGO provides artists with access to industry opportunities including virtual A&R services, sync licensing deals, radio airplay, connections with the world's most accomplished music producers, introductions to music labels, and more. TuneGO has established partnerships and relationships with many of the world's leading music and entertainment companies. For more information, visit www.TuneGO.com, or contact TuneGO at info@TuneGO.com. TuneGO is a free download in the app store.

About TuneGO Music Group

TuneGO Music Group (TMG) is an independent and innovative record label that utilizes Big Data from TuneGO to identify and develop emerging artists with mainstream commercial potential. By providing career development support, artist mentoring, song and video production, marketing and publishing services, TMG prepares and promotes talent for top-tier label, performance and distribution opportunities. TuneGO Music Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of TuneGO, Inc. For more information please visit www.tunegomusicgroup.com or contact info@tunegomusicgroup.com.

