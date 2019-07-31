TuneIn appoints Juliette Morris as new CEO

Since her arrival at TuneIn as Chief Marketing Officer in March of 2018, Morris has been instrumental in driving significant growth for the company. "We are fortunate to have a strategic leader like Juliette to guide the company toward fulfilling its tremendous potential," said Sean Moriarty, Chairman of the Board at TuneIn. "We are more than confident that she, along with the executive team, will realize TuneIn's vision."

"I'm thrilled to have this amazing opportunity to lead such a talented group of people who I'm in awe of every day," said Morris. "It's such an exciting time in audio, and with TuneIn's market position, capabilities and unique content offering, I am confident that we're on the verge of exponential growth."

Moriarty added, "As a successful media executive, Juliette understands the overall media landscape as TuneIn competes for share of audience and revenue and knows how to win in a competitive marketplace by driving sustainable growth and building long term value and brand loyalty."

Prior to joining TuneIn, Morris held executive leadership and marketing positions at three of the top global media companies; HBO, Viacom, and most recently NBCUniversal, where she served as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications. In this role, she was responsible for the marketing business strategy with NBCUniversal distribution partners for a multi-billion dollar content portfolio consisting of top-rated networks including Bravo, CNBC, E!, Sprout, Syfy, NBCSN, MSNBC, USA, NBC and Telemundo stations, as well as NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks and the Olympics.

To find out what more than 75 million listeners already love about TuneIn, visit www.tunein.com . To become a TuneIn integration partner, visit https://tunein.com/get-tunein/ and to learn more about advertising with TuneIn, check out https://tunein.com/business/ .

