TuneIn Appoints Juliette Morris Chief Marketing Officer

"Having worked with some of the most preeminent entertainment brands, Juliette's proven success driving tangible results through brand, partner and performance marketing makes her an invaluable addition to TuneIn as we focus our efforts on content, platform and audience growth," said Donham. "We are thrilled to have Juliette lead TuneIn's strategic marketing efforts as we continue to grow and offer listeners the ultimate listening experience."

"I am excited to join this dynamic company and work alongside an impressive leadership team that has and will continue to innovate in the audio industry," said Morris. "TuneIn's global brand is far-reaching in terms of audience, scale and breadth of content. With play-by-play sports of every major league team, live TV news, and the most comprehensive catalog of the world's podcasts and broadcast radio stations, TuneIn has emerged as the most differentiated audio platform in the world. It is a privilege to be able to contribute to the growth of listenership and subscriptions for a company perfectly positioned for success."

Prior to TuneIn, Morris was responsible for overseeing NBCUniversal's partner marketing, communications, local ad sales, and the integration of marketing business strategy with NBCUniversal's distribution partners for a multi-billion dollar content portfolio consisting of top-rated networks: Bravo, CNBC, E!, Sprout, Syfy, NBCSN, MSNBC, USA, NBC and Telemundo stations, as well as NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks and the Olympics. Prior to NBCUniversal, Morris held leadership and brand marketing positions at Viacom and HBO/Cinemax.

Bringing together a curated collection of sports, music, news, and podcasts — including live, on-demand and original content — TuneIn lets people find what they love while helping them discover new things. TuneIn serves more than 75 million monthly active users, across the globe, on hundreds of devices, including smartphones, desktop, connected devices, connected autos, game consoles and smart speakers, like Sonos, Bose SoundTouch, Amazon Echo and Google Home. TuneIn Premium subscribers can listen to the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, live TV news, and commercial-free music stations. With venture funding from Comcast Ventures, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Causeway, General Catalyst Partners, Icon Ventures, and Marker LLC, TuneIn is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

