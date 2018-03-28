TuneIn Appoints Juliette Morris Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TuneIn today announced the appointment of Juliette Morris as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. TuneIn is the leading live streaming and on-demand audio service that makes it easy to listen to news, music, live sports, and podcasts anytime and anywhere. In her new role, Morris will oversee all marketing efforts for audience and brand growth, and will report to John Donham, CEO of TuneIn. Morris joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in premium, broadcast, cable television and digital entertainment media. She will be based in San Francisco at TuneIn Headquarters.
"Having worked with some of the most preeminent entertainment brands, Juliette's proven success driving tangible results through brand, partner and performance marketing makes her an invaluable addition to TuneIn as we focus our efforts on content, platform and audience growth," said Donham. "We are thrilled to have Juliette lead TuneIn's strategic marketing efforts as we continue to grow and offer listeners the ultimate listening experience."
"I am excited to join this dynamic company and work alongside an impressive leadership team that has and will continue to innovate in the audio industry," said Morris. "TuneIn's global brand is far-reaching in terms of audience, scale and breadth of content. With play-by-play sports of every major league team, live TV news, and the most comprehensive catalog of the world's podcasts and broadcast radio stations, TuneIn has emerged as the most differentiated audio platform in the world. It is a privilege to be able to contribute to the growth of listenership and subscriptions for a company perfectly positioned for success."
Prior to TuneIn, Morris was responsible for overseeing NBCUniversal's partner marketing, communications, local ad sales, and the integration of marketing business strategy with NBCUniversal's distribution partners for a multi-billion dollar content portfolio consisting of top-rated networks: Bravo, CNBC, E!, Sprout, Syfy, NBCSN, MSNBC, USA, NBC and Telemundo stations, as well as NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks and the Olympics. Prior to NBCUniversal, Morris held leadership and brand marketing positions at Viacom and HBO/Cinemax.
About TuneIn
Bringing together a curated collection of sports, music, news, and podcasts — including live, on-demand and original content — TuneIn lets people find what they love while helping them discover new things. TuneIn serves more than 75 million monthly active users, across the globe, on hundreds of devices, including smartphones, desktop, connected devices, connected autos, game consoles and smart speakers, like Sonos, Bose SoundTouch, Amazon Echo and Google Home. TuneIn Premium subscribers can listen to the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, live TV news, and commercial-free music stations. With venture funding from Comcast Ventures, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Causeway, General Catalyst Partners, Icon Ventures, and Marker LLC, TuneIn is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
