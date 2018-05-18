TuneIn Brings Top Summer Music Festivals and Artists Directly To Listeners Through Exclusively Curated Stations and New Podcast Series

"Curation and music discovery is the foundation of the best music festivals and is at the core of what TuneIn listeners want," said Charles Raggio, Head of Music Partnerships and Branded Content at TuneIn. "When we are able to work with amazing partners -- from the festival organizers to brand partners like Francis Coppola Wines -- to bring the live-stream element into people's pockets and connected homes on festival weekend, it takes the entire experience to a whole new level."

In addition to Hangout Fest (May 18-20), TuneIn will launch stations for, and be present at, Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware (June 14-17), Newport Folk (July 27-29) and Newport Jazz (August 3-5) in Newport, Rhode Island and Outside Lands in San Francisco, California (August 10-12).

Each dedicated festival station -- available to all TuneIn listeners -- will launch one month prior to the festival with expertly curated and human hosted, 24/7 streams to help get listeners ready for the festival. These one-of-a-kind stations will include music from artists from previous years as well as the current lineups in heavy rotation. TuneIn will also be on the ground at each festival broadcasting select live performances and in-depth, behind-the-scenes artist interviews.

"We love having an audio extension of Outside Lands that highlights our booking team's incredible curation. Each year our partnership has grown, so much so that we are now in our third year partnering with TuneIn," said Kate Roberts of Another Planet Entertainment. "To hear an artist talking about their songs and our festival on a 24-7 station that is promoted nationwide to TuneIn's millions of listeners is huge!"

TuneIn listeners will also be able to check out "The Sense of Adventure," the Francis Ford Coppola Wines-sponsored six episode podcast series, which takes a "road to" travel log approach to highlighting 2-3 artists that are playing at Newport Folk, Newport Jazz, and Outside Lands. The episodes will premiere on their respective festival station page throughout the summer.

"We are thrilled to work with TuneIn to create and launch 'The Sense of Adventure' podcast series this summer," said Gabriela Becker, VP of Marketing for Francis Ford Coppola Wines. "This artist driven content allows us to engage with our consumers in fresh and fun news ways."

To access this summer's top music festival content or check out the Francis Ford Coppola Wines-sponsored "The Sense of Adventure" podcast from your favorite of more than 200 connected devices and streaming platforms in over 197 territories around the world, download and install the TuneIn app and check out https://listen.tunein.com/livefestivals, where listeners can find all festival stations as they go live.

About TuneIn

Bringing together a wide collection of live sports, music, news, and podcasts — including live, on-demand and original content — TuneIn lets people find what they love while helping them discover new things. TuneIn has grown to become one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world with 75 million monthly active users. TuneIn has over 120,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations and more than 5.7 million on-demand programs stemming from every continent, and is available for free across 200 platforms and connected devices. TuneIn Premium subscribers can listen to the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, premium news, and commercial-free music stations. With venture funding from Comcast Ventures, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Causeway, General Catalyst Partners, Icon Ventures, and Marker LLC, TuneIn is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Media Contact

Kat Eller Murray

ROAM Communications for TuneIn, Inc.

415-684-8528

kat@roamcomms.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tunein-brings-top-summer-music-festivals-and-artists-directly-to-listeners-through-exclusively-curated-stations-and-new-podcast-series-300650951.html

SOURCE TuneIn

Related Links

http://www.tunein.com

