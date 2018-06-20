TuneIn Releases TuneIn Premium and New Design Experience on the Roku Platform

"From live sports and news to music and podcasts, we aim to be everywhere listeners want to listen," said Tony Archibong, Vice President of Distribution and Business Development at TuneIn. "Over the last several years, we have worked closely with Roku as a global content partner and are thrilled to extend the partnership even further by offering our premium content experience and new design to Roku users."

TuneIn has made significant improvements to its look and feel on the Roku platform, offering Roku users enhanced browse, search, discoverability, and visual playback features throughout the TuneIn Roku channel. Being the first TuneIn Premium experience developed specifically for the television, Roku users can now sign up for and use TuneIn Premium even faster and easier than ever before.

In addition to the Roku platform, TuneIn Premium is available on TuneIn.com, iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Windows 10 devices for $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. The free version of TuneIn is available on more than 200 connected devices and streaming platforms in over 197 territories across the world, including Amazon Echo, Google Home, Sonos, and Tesla automobiles.

For more information on TuneIn on Roku, please visit www.tunein.com, or go to your Roku device or Roku.com and search TuneIn to add the TuneIn channel to your Roku.

About TuneIn

Bringing together a wide collection of live sports, music, news, and podcasts — including live, on-demand and original content — TuneIn lets people find what they love while helping them discover new things. TuneIn has grown to become one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world with 75 million monthly active users. TuneIn has over 120,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations and more than 5.7 million on-demand programs stemming from every continent, and is available for free across 200 platforms and connected devices. TuneIn Premium subscribers can listen to the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, premium news, and commercial-free music stations. With venture funding from Comcast Ventures, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Causeway, General Catalyst Partners, Icon Ventures, and Marker LLC, TuneIn is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

