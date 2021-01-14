Tuner Cult Announces Winner of Massive Cash-and-Car Giveaway - Style, Speed and Automotive Excellence via the 1999 R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuner Cult (https://tunercult.com/) recently announced the winner of its latest contest, offering a grand prize including one of three legendary JDM vehicles to ever be legalized in the U.S., along with $60,000 in cash. Popularized by the film series "The Fast and the Furious," the R34 GT-R, painted Midnight Purple II, was awarded to Zane Evans of Manhattan, Kansas. Along with the substantial cash purse, Mr. Evans's prize is worth more than $300,000 and gives him the distinction of owning one of the most iconic vehicles in modern automotive history. Tuner Cult is a popular clothing company that sells automotive apparel and accessories to car enthusiasts, holding large cash-and-custom-car giveaway prizes for its customers on a monthly basis.

"The R34 is my dream car, and I would rather have this car than 10 Lamborghinis," said Evans.

"A big congratulations to Zane Evans on winning this truly epic prize," said Tuner Cult. "This will be a hard one to top, but we're super happy to keep doing what we do best: making wishes come true by offering unique cars to those who will cherish them the most, along with generous cash drops to help gas up the tank. Our current giveaway is a fully custom-built, wide-body Lexus LC500, featured in the 2019 SEMA show and Super Street Magazine – and $40,000 in cash. The contest ends Feb. 7, 2021, at midnight."

Open to U.S. and Canadian citizens, contest entry is easy, with every dollar spent on Tuner Cult merchandise equaling 10 entries. No membership necessary, and winners are chosen by a randomized computer drawing. For the latest in Tuner Cult contest news, or upcoming product information, go online. Follow Tuner Cult via social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

About Tuner Cult: "In Speed We Trust"

Founded in 2005 by automotive enthusiasts, Tuner Cult is the first and most popular automotive apparel clothing brand in the country. Changing people's lives by hosting regular contests, Tuner Cult gives away ultra-rare, custom-built cars and mega-cash to customers, while also offering superior quality products at affordable prices. Each website purchase gives customers a chance to win, with more purchases earning a greater chance at winning the monthly grand prize. All Tuner Cult contests are federally insured, bonded, and conducted via a third party to ensure absolute contest integrity. And every customer is eligible to win. Learn more at: www.TunerCult.com.

