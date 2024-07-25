TUNESPOTTER ACQUIRES WHATSONG, THE LEADING MUSIC, MOVIE, AND TV SEARCH ENGINE

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tunespotter , the primary destination for "music moment" search and fan engagement at the nexus of film, music, and pop culture, is announcing the acquisition of What-song.com , the dynamic search engine built on the largest collection of movie, TV show soundtracks, and playlists on the internet.

Music-related content consumption is increasing at a record pace, following the rise of film, TV shows, and video viewing. Each month, tens of millions of TV and movie fans worldwide search for music moments. The acquisition of What-song.com by Tunespotter proactively engages this growing appetite for music discovery in entertainment by combining the data and search power of two leading music search platforms–letting users see, hear, and learn more about sought-after TV or movie moments in a single, easy-to-use place.

Inspired by his work as a music supervisor, Tunespotter founder Marc Morris dreamt of creating a searchable hub for all of the greatest music moments in film, TV, and media at large. As a leading audio-visual clip database, Tunespotter's omnichannel, patented capabilities allow users to both listen to and watch the precise "sync" moments from movies, series, trailers, games, and commercials. Attracting over 1 million unique users every month, What-song.com lets viewers search for and discover songs from movies and TV shows. It not only provides official music listings but also complete playlists of every song used in a movie or show, often including scene descriptions and time stamps.

Joel Klaiman, CEO of Tunespotter , emphasizes the optimal strategic integration the two businesses deliver: "Tunespotter will hold a unique space in the market as the only audio and video database powering sync search and discovery. By acquiring What-song.com, we've created an immediate funnel for licensed content, enhancing the journey our users will take for a more satisfying discovery experience."

About Tunespotter

"The best music you've ever seen," Tunespotter allows fans of movies, shows, and other visual media to find the music moments that matter. Tunespotter solves the problem of missed opportunities and scattered content by providing a centralized platform for curating and showcasing extraordinary sync moments.

