Tung Dao Joins Freedom Bank as SVP & Chief Credit Officer

Bank Hires Chief Credit Officer to Accelerate Sound and Profitable Growth

FAIRFAX, Va., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it has hired Tung Dao as Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. In his role as Chief Credit Officer, Tung will be responsible for underwriting and approving loans held for investment on the bank's balance sheet. He will support the commercial, small business lending and mortgage divisions to facilitate the growth of the bank's loan portfolio while also ensuring compliance with the bank's risk ratings, credit policies, and operating procedures.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tung to the Freedom Team. We are very fortunate to have someone with Tung's extensive and diverse experience take on this critical leadership role in the organization. Tung's complimentary background which encompasses credit, portfolio management, and relationship management will provide exceptional value to our team. Tung's proven collaborative and solution-oriented leadership style not only aligns with our company's values but also the bank's growth objectives," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

"I am excited to join Freedom's dynamic team and look forward to leveraging my experience and insights to continue leading the bank towards sustainable growth while ensuring prudent risk management. Together, with my Freedom colleagues, we will focus on innovation, integrity, and excellence in serving our clients, communities and shareholders," said Tung Dao.

Tung was most recently at Burke & Herbert Bank where he was Deputy Chief Credit Officer and has over 20 years of experience as a Credit Officer at BB&T and a Relationship Manager at Bank of America. Tung brings unique experience in financial advisory and credit evaluation as both a credit officer and business development officer in the DC Region. Tung is a long-time resident of Northern Virginia and attended Falls Church High School. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia with a double major in Systems Engineering and Economics and an MBA from George Washington University.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia