Tung Law Firm, PLLC Wins 2018 Best Law Firm From Best of Small Business Awards™

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 20, 2018, Tung Law Firm, PLLC was named the best law firm in 2018 from the Best of Small Business Awards™ -- America's most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates the best small to mid-sized business visionaries.

The Best of Small Business Awards™ is presented by the Small Business Expo, the nation's biggest and most attended business-to-business networking event, trade show and conference, hosted in 17 major U.S. cities. Small business owners and entrepreneurs attend nationwide events to attend cutting-edge business-critical workshops, shop for vendors that can help businesses grow and network with thousands of attendees. More information can be found here: www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com.

Tung Law Firm, PLLC is a Houston-based concierge law practice devoted to owners and investors of growth businesses. Principal Joseph Tung provides general counsel services for any stage of a company's life process, whether it be start-up, growth or exit. The firm represents a diverse range of clients in industries ranging from information technology, construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, real estate, service industry, retail and professional services.

