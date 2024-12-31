Tungray Technologies Inc Reports Unaudited 2024 First Half Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tungray Technologies Inc ("Tungray" or the "Company"), a global Engineer-to-Order (ETO) company, today reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

First Half 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by 1.5% to $5.4 million , compared to $5.3 million in the same period of 2023.

increased by 1.5% to , compared to in the same period of 2023. Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 46.7%, compared to 53.5% for the same period in 2023.

was 46.7%, compared to 53.5% for the same period in 2023. Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , was $0.9 million , compared to an operating income of $0.1 million for the same period in 2023.

, was , compared to an operating income of for the same period in 2023. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , was $0.8 million , compared to net income of $0.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

Cost-Cutting Measures:

The Company has implemented targeted cost control actions aimed at reducing expenses, enhancing operational efficiency, and renegotiating supplier contracts.

These actions include:

Identifying and utilizing high-trade volume suppliers.

Leveraging volume to negotiate favorable rates for common-use components.

Revenue Enhancement:

To drive sales growth, the Company is exploring potential horizontal strategic partnerships to access new, high-value capabilities.

These initiatives include:

Introducing new lines of business through potential partnerships with existing companies.

Utilizing the "market-for-tech" model to leverage Singapore's hub position for regional business expansion. Exploring technologies and services such as metal 3D printing for precision engineering, standardized manufacturing of medical components, and contract repair work for aviation components, such as aircraft engine fan blades and turbines.



Enhancing sales and market penetration by hiring a dedicated business-focused market and sales manager. This initiative will focus on:

Increasing market penetration of non-printer related markets in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region. Focusing primarily on the semiconductor, automotive and non-printer related consumer product sectors.



Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

During the course of preparing the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company identified misstatements in its previously issued consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as below, and as a result the Company has restated the previously issued consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023 in accordance with ASC 250 Accounting Changes and Error Corrections, to reflect the effects of the restatement adjustments and to make certain corresponding disclosures.

The categories of adjustments and their impacts on previously issued financial statements are described below and identified in the column entitled "Reference":

a. The Company failed to record the correct income tax expense, taxes payable and retained earnings due to improper identification of non-deductible expenses which were not detected because of not performing a reconciliation between the financial statements and tax return. Such failure has resulted in the misstatements of "Income tax expense", "Net income attributable to Tungray Technologies Inc", and "Foreign currency translation adjustment" for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The impact to the accumulated other comprehensive loss and foreign currency translation adjustment was a result of the foreign currency translation difference to the misstatement.

b. The Company failed to take the purchase option into consideration for the finance lease and used the incorrect useful life for the assets amortization. Such failure has resulted in the misstatement of "Cost of revenue", "Net income attributable to Tungray Technologies Inc" and "Foreign currency translation adjustment" for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The impact to the accumulated other comprehensive loss and foreign currency translation adjustment was a result of the foreign currency translation difference to the misstatement.

The effects of restatement adjustments to the line items are as below:





For the six months ended June 30,



2023



As previously reported

Adjustment

Reference

As restated Cost of revenues

$ 2,480,629



$ 12,590



b

$ 2,493,219

Income tax expense



(88,638)





(16,853)



a



(105,491)

Foreign currency translation adjustment



(305,719)





12,507



a, b



(293,212)



Management Commentary

Mr. Wanjun Yao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tungray, commented, "This year, we faced challenges that impacted our year-over-year performance, particularly in revenue growth and profit margins. To remain viable amidst the price competition, we are implementing aggressive cost-cutting measures and seeking efficiencies in production. In addition, to complement our cost-cutting measures, we are also exploring new revenue streams and focusing on higher-margin products to improve profitability."

"Despite significant headwinds from fierce price competition, our commitment to innovation and quality improvements remains unchanged, and we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and innovation as our long-term strategy. During this reporting period, we expensed $0.4 million in R&D expenses, a slight increase compared to the same period last year. We are confident that our ongoing initiatives will position us well when market conditions improve."

"As we move forward, we are dedicated to adapting to the evolving market landscape. To enhance Tungray's business portfolio and adapt to high-growth markets, we are actively exploring 3D metal printing solutions tailored for high-end sectors such as commercial aviation, offshore marine, and oil & gas industries in which Singapore serves as a strategic hub. We believe potential expansion into 3D metal printing will complement our current product and service offerings and positions us to compete well in the provision of advanced, precision-engineered components. We are confident that this strategic initiative will elevate Tungray's market presence, generate new revenue streams, and ultimately create greater value for our shareholders. We anticipate that the steps we're taking now will yield improvements and help us return to a sustained growth trajectory in the upcoming years."

First Half 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues increased slightly by 1.5% to $5.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Revenues from customized products increased by $0.5 million or 11.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , primarily driven by the delivery of a major customization project during the period.

or 11.6% for the six months ended , primarily driven by the delivery of a major customization project during the period. Revenues from standardized products decreased by $0.4 million , or 30.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , mainly due to the impact of increasing industry competition resulting in lower sales pricing.

Cost of Revenues

Total costs increased by 16.2% to $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The cost of revenues for customized products rose by $0.6 million , or 31.3% for the same period ended June 30, 2024 , in line with the revenue increase.

The cost of revenues for standardized products decreased by $0.2 million , or 21.1% for the same period ended June 30, 2024 , corresponding with the revenue decline due to increased industry competition.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 11.4% year over year from $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Gross margin was 46.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 53.5% for the same period in 2023. The decrease in gross profit and gross margin was mainly due to the increase of raw materials and labor costs.

Gross profit for customized products was $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , a decrease of 3.6% as compared to $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 . Gross margin for customized products was 48.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , and 56.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

Gross profit for standardized products was $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , a decrease of 42.1% as compared to $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 . Gross margin for standardized products was 37.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , and 44.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 26.5% year over year from $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Selling expenses increased by $0.1 million or 38.8% from $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 . The increase was mainly due to an increase of advertisement expense for business expansion.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.6 million or 29.8% from $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 . The increase was mainly attributed to a $0.5 million increase in salary and benefits for talent retention, as well as a $0.1 million increase in professional service fee related to the Company's initial public offering during the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared with the same period last year.

R&D expenses increased slightly by 3.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared with the same period last year. The increase was consistent with the R&D plan the Company previously set out.

(Loss) Income from operations

Loss from operations was $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to income from operations of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Other Income, net

Total other income was $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense increased by approximately $20,000 or 19.6%, from $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net (Loss) Income

Net loss was $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

About Tungray Technologies Inc

Tungray Technologies Inc is an Engineer-to-Order (ETO) company that provides customized industrial manufacturing solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the semiconductors, printers, electronics, and home appliances industries. With research, development and manufacturing bases in Singapore and China, Tungray designs, develops, and delivers a wide range of industrial products ranging from customized manufacturing machineries, direct drive and linear direct current motors, to induction welding equipment. As an ETO company with more than two decades of experience, Tungray takes pride in its ability to deliver quality customized industrial solutions that fulfil its customers' unique needs and specifications. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://tungray.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Stated in U.S. Dollars, except for share data, or otherwise noted)





As of June 30, 2024



As of December 31, 2023











As Restated

ASSETS

































CURRENT ASSETS















Cash

$ 9,965,474



$ 10,802,405

Accounts and notes receivable, net



2,732,116





3,574,739

Accounts receivable - related parties



295,487





319,589

Inventories, net



1,424,207





2,283,809

Prepayments, net



831,679





259,950

Prepayments - related parties



1,462,583





1,048,745

Other receivables and other current assets, net



805,048





215,651

Other receivables - related parties



461,924





23,816

Total current assets



17,978,518





18,528,704



















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



6,184,336





6,326,369



















OTHER ASSETS















Prepaid expenses and deposits



79,592





23,163

Prepayment for land use right



1,988,386





-

Long-term investment



206,407





211,271

Operating right-of-use assets



1,594,282





712,261

Intangible assets, net



72,884





55,842

Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs



-





1,192,734

Total non-current assets



3,941,551





2,195,271



















Total assets



28,104,405





27,050,344



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable



1,280,101





1,048,271

Accounts payable - related parties



515,276





498,923

Contract liabilities



3,859,463





4,010,832

Accrued expenses and other payables



965,192





1,289,941

Other payables - related parties



284,235





670,866

Current portion of banking facilities



156,654





140,162

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



236,305





46,232

Current portion of operating lease liabilities - related party



269,960





123,094

Taxes payable



635,216





1,206,141

Total current liabilities



8,202,402





9,034,462



















OTHER LIABILITIES















Banking facilities



1,810,412





1,951,389

Operating lease liabilities



769,997





10,603

Operating lease liabilities - related party



228,627





339,450

Total other liabilities



2,809,036





2,301,442



















Total liabilities



11,011,438





11,335,904



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Class A ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 and 400,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 11,793,485 and 10,440,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)



1,179





1,044

Class B ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 4,560,000 and 4,560,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)



456





456

Additional paid-in capital



3,135,124





332,574

Retained earnings



14,716,555





15,530,562

Statutory reserves



248,761





248,761

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(913,916)





(284,444)

Total Tungray Technologies Inc shareholders' equity



17,188,159





15,828,953



















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS



(95,192)





(114,513)



















TOTAL EQUITY



17,092,967





15,714,440



















Total liabilities and equity

$ 28,104,405



$ 27,050,344



Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Loss (Stated in U.S. Dollars, except for share data, or otherwise noted)







For the six months ended June 30,





2024



2023





(Unaudited)



As Restated (Unaudited)

Revenue - products

$ 5,435,786



$ 5,313,634

Revenue - related party



-





42,790

Total revenues



5,435,786





5,356,424



















Cost of revenue - products



2,897,866





2,460,361

Cost of revenue - related party



-





32,858

Total cost of revenues



2,897,866





2,493,219



















Gross profit



2,537,920





2,863,205



















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses



300,122





216,168

General and administrative expenses



2,735,835





2,106,952

Research and development expenses



447,234





430,809

Total operating expenses



3,483,191





2,753,929



















(Loss) Income from operations



(945,271)





109,276



















Other income















Other income, net



172,687





128,614

Lease income - related party



9,855





10,263

Financial expenses, net



44,262





22,074

Total other income, net



226,804





160,951



















(Loss) Income before income taxes



(718,467)





270,227



















Income tax expense



(126,219)





(105,491)



















Net (loss) income



(844,686)





164,736



















Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(30,679)





(38,426)



















Net (loss) income attributable to Tungray Technologies Inc



(814,007)





203,162



















Net (loss) income



(844,686)





164,736



















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(629,472)





(293,212)



















Comprehensive loss



(1,474,158)





(128,476)



















Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(30,679)





(36,732)



















Total comprehensive loss attributable to Tungray Technologies Inc



(1,443,479)





(91,744)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted



15,539,074





15,000,000



















(Loss) Earnings per common share - basic and diluted



(0.05)





0.01



