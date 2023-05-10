Tungsten carbide market size to increase by USD 4,818.79 million: Increasing demand from the mining and construction industries to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tungsten carbide market size is forecasted to increase by USD 4,818.79 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.23%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for tungsten carbide from the automotive industry, the dynamic properties of tungsten carbide, and increasing demand from the mining and construction industries. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tungsten Carbide Market 2023-2027

The increasing demand from the mining and construction industries is driving market growth. Mining and construction machinery and tools easily wear and tear due to harsh conditions. Therefore, tungsten carbide is ideal for such conditions owing to its high toughness, strength, and durability. The growth of the mining and construction industries in developing countries, such as China, India, Malaysia, and Japan, as well as rapid urbanization, will boost the demand for residential and commercial buildings in the construction industry. This will increase the sales of construction equipment globally, which, in turn, will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The emerging applications of tungsten carbide are key trends in the market. Technological advances are increasing the scope of tungsten carbide applications in machine tools, cutting tools, dies, punches, and abrasives. For example, tungsten carbide is used as a reforming catalyst for the conversion of natural gas to hydrogen gas. Tungsten carbide powder is used in HVOF systems to provide high porosity, density, and strength for spraying and coating applications. Silver-tungsten-carbide composites are used to manufacture surface films and contacts and exhibit erosion resistance and anti-weld properties. These factors will support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Toxicity and safety concerns are challenging market growth. Tungsten carbide is composed of 5%-10% of cobalt. Ingestion of tungsten metal and carbide through the air, water, or food lead to lung diseases and carcinogenic health issues. Tungsten carbide plants release residue wastewater that is highly toxic. Moreover, governments of various countries recommend a certain limit of tungsten in air, water, and food to avoid issues related to toxicity and safety. These factors may hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including American Elements, Buffalo Tungsten Inc., CY Carbide Mfg. Co. Ltd., DAAO Industry Co. Ltd., Federal Carbide Co., GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd., Reade International Corp., Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd., Japan New Metals Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co. Ltd., Kennametal Inc., Murugappa Group, Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co. Ltd., Sandvik AB, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Plansee SE, Umicore NV, Extramet Products LLC, ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd., and HC Starck Tungsten GmbH.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (machine components and tools, cutting and drilling tools, dies and punches, abrasives, and others), end-user (mining and construction, automotive, power generation and fluid power manufacturing, oil and gas, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Segmentation by application

The machine components and tools segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Tungsten carbide imparts properties such as high performance, strength, hardness, and durability to machine components and tools. Moreover, tungsten carbide-based components and tools can bear high temperatures. They also offer wear resistance, which is crucial in industries such as metalworking, automotive, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and power. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this tungsten carbide market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tungsten carbide market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tungsten carbide market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tungsten carbide market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tungsten carbide market vendors

Tungsten Carbide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,818.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled American Elements, Buffalo Tungsten Inc., CY Carbide Mfg. Co. Ltd., DAAO Industry Co. Ltd., Federal Carbide Co., GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd., Reade International Corp., Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd., Japan New Metals Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co. Ltd., Kennametal Inc., Murugappa Group, Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co. Ltd., Sandvik AB, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Plansee SE, Umicore NV, Extramet Products LLC, ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd., and HC Starck Tungsten GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

