Tungsten Market Size to Grow by 28.14 thousand MTPA| 71% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Tungsten Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Almonty Industries Inc.

AMC Group

Asia Tungsten Products Ltd

Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.

China Tungsten Online Manu and Sales Corp.

Dymet

Federal Carbide Co.

Global Tungsten and Powders Corp.

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the projection period, APAC will account for 71% of the market's growth. Tungsten's main markets in APAC are China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Due to strong economic expansion in APAC, major end-user industries of tungsten, including automotive, construction, aerospace, and defense, are thriving.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Tungsten Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The hard metal segment's tungsten market share will expand significantly. Cemented carbides have high strength, hardness, fracture toughness, and transverse rupture strength. They're used to machine cast irons, hardened steel, non-ferrous metals, nickel-based high-strength alloys, stainless steel, composites, and wear components, among other materials. They're employed in aerospace, automotive, pump and seal, oil and gas, metal forming, metallurgy, and hygiene products, among other applications.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The widespread usage of tungsten in integrated circuits is one of the primary drivers driving growth in the tungsten industry. Another element that is predicted to have a favourable impact in the coming years is the shrinking of electronic components. During the projected period, however, strict environmental and safety regulations will be a major challenge for the tungsten market.

Tungsten Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44% Market growth 2022-2026 28.14 th MTPA Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries China, India, Japan, Russian Federation, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Almonty Industries Inc., AMC Group, Asia Tungsten Products Ltd, Buffalo Tungsten Inc., China Molybdenum Co. Ltd., China Tungsten Online Manu and Sales Corp., Dymet, Federal Carbide Co., Global Tungsten and Powders Corp., and GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

