Tungsten Market to increase by USD 1.95 billion between 2023 to 2028; Wide use of tungsten in integrated circuits boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tungsten market size is expected to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The wide use of tungsten in integrated circuits is notably driving the tungsten market. However, factors such as stringent environmental and safety regulations may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (hard metal, steel and alloys, mill products, and others), application (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, machine tools and equipment, and healthcare), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tungsten Market 2024-2028

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the tungsten market including Almonty Industries Inc., Amalgamated Metal Corp. PLC, Buffalo Tungsten Inc., China Molybdenum Co. Ltd., China Tungsten Online Manu and Sales Corp., Dymet Alloys, Federal Carbide Co., Group 6 Metals Ltd., Masan High Tech Materials, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., MOLTUN, PicoParts, Plansee SE, SALORO SLU, Saxony Minerals and Exploration AG SME AG, Specialty Metals Resources Ltd., T and D Materials Manufacturing LLC, TaeguTec LTD., Tungco INC., and Tungsten Mining NL.

Tungsten Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Almonty Industries Inc: The company offers tungsten which includes pure tungsten containing small amounts of carbon and oxygen, which give tungsten metal its considerable hardness and brittleness.

Tungsten Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Product

is significant during the forecast period. Hard metal segment products made of tungsten can also be referred to as cemented carbides, a composite engineering material. In addition, there is an increasing adoption of cemented carbides as it has excellent strength, hardness, transverse rupture strength, and fracture toughness. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market during the forecast period. Application

Geography

APAC accounts for 69% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the main end-user industries in APAC which are contributing to the market growth in APAC include automotive, construction, aerospace, and defense. In addition, India, Indonesia , Thailand , and Vietnam are some of the countries which exhibit a high demand for automobiles. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC.

Tungsten Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist tungsten market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tungsten market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tungsten market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of tungsten market companies

Tungsten Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.69 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

