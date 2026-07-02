TUNI Introduce the Upgraded E2 Gen3 Espresso Machine for Home Barista

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The compact semi-automatic espresso machine brings a 58mm brew system, dual-boiler heating, hot and cold-extraction, and stronger steam control to every home coffee rituals.

TUNI has announced the upgraded E2 Gen3 Espresso Machine, a compact semi-automatic model designed for home users who want more control over espresso, milk drinks, and iced coffee without stepping into a much larger machine category.

TUNI E2 Gen3 58mm Dual Boiler Espresso Machine Speed Speed Semi-automatic espresso machine

Made for modern kitchens and dedicated coffee corners, the E2 Gen3 is intended to feel natural beside a morning breakfast setup as it does in a weekend latte ritual. Its compact stainless steel body, warm color options, and straightforward workflow are designed to make home brewing feel less like a technical task and more like a small daily pleasure.

The E2 Gen3 is built around a serial dual-boiler heating system, a 58mm stainless steel brew head, and a matching 58mm portafilter. Together, these upgrades give users a more familiar espresso process while helping maintain heat performance for brewing and steam preparation.

TUNI E2 Gen3 espresso machine also includes a 20-bar Italian ULKA pump and a visual pressure gauge, allowing users to monitor extraction pressures as they dial in coffee beans, grind size and shot volume. For milk drinks, TUNI offers two steam options: regular steam for everyday frothing and Super+ steam for denser milk texture and latte-style foam.

One of the more practical upgrades is the automatic pressure release system. After extraction, the machine helps release built-up pressure inside the brewing path, reducing the chance of messy splashes when the portafilter is removed and making the process feel calmer, cleaner, and more controlled. For anyone making multiple drinks at home, this feature delivers the kind of confidence and ease you'd normally only expect from serious cafe equipment.

Beyond traditional espresso machine, the TUNI E2 Gen3 adds a dedicated cold extraction mode for cold coffee drinks. The feature is designed for Americano drinkers who move between hot espresso in the morning and iced drinks later in the day.

"We are seeing more people build a real passion for coffee at home, not just a morning habit but as part of how they enjoy daily life," said a TUNI product engineer. "The idea of TUNI E2 Gen3 was to create a machine that brings professional performance and everyday design together, as home users can enjoy a more polished, cafe-style coffee experience without losing the warmth and simplicity of their own kitchen."

CORE FEATURES

Commercial Group Head: 58mm heavy-duty stainless steel path for commercial accessory compatibility and thermal stability.

In-Series Dual-Boiler: An advanced sequential heating system that maximizes thermal stability and delivers rapid, continuous power for both brewing and steaming.

Pressure System: 20-bar Italian ULKA water pump with an integrated real-time visual pressure gauge to help users monitor extraction.

Dual Extraction Modes: Standard espresso hot extraction and an accelerated, proprietary Cold Brew Mode, supports espresso, Americano, latte, cappuccino, iced coffee, and cold coffee-style drinks.

Advanced Steam System: Regular Steam and Super Steam options for everyday frothing and thicker milk foam.

Operational Workflow: Double cup automation, manual mode control, and instant Auto Pressure Relief help reduce pressure after brewing for a cleaner, easier workflow between shots.

Complete the Setup with a TUNI Grinder

For customers who want fresher espresso and better control over extraction, TUNI also offers grinder pairings for the E2 Gen3. TUNI G1&G2 40mm conical burr grinder, G3 64mm flat burr grinder

Each grinder is available in Ivory, Black, and Silver, allowing customers to build a coordinated coffee setup for the kitchen, coffee bar, or office.

The E2 Gen3 can be purchased on the official TUNI website, Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok channel.

About TUNI

Founded in 2001, TUNI builds premium coffee gear that performs as beautifully as it looks. We focus on what truly matters: honest materials, smart engineering, and elegant tools designed to make brewing exceptional coffee an effortless experience.

SOURCE TUNI