Tuni G3 Revolutionizes Home Espresso: 64mm Stainless Steel Flat Burrs and 100 Grind Settings Now Available Across North America

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TUNI, a growing brand dedicated to premium coffee equipment, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated product: G3--the Dual Hopper System 100-Grind Setting Flat Burr Grinder. Engineered to meet the exacting standards of the specialty coffee community, this new grinder delivers exceptional grind uniformity and features a versatile dual-hopper system designed for both everyday convenience and single-dosing precision.

Tuni G3 Coffee Grinder Review - 64mm Flat Burrs | Stepless Adjustment | Single Dose/Hopper Speed Speed

With coffee tasting becoming more diverse and specialized, the need for exact extraction is higher than ever. While TUNI continues to explore conical burr options, we have also focused heavily on the nuanced flavor clarity that flat burrs provide. Our newly developed flat burr technology creates a highly unimodal particle distribution. This drastically cuts down on fines, bringing forward the inherent sweetness, floral notes, and bright acidity that specialty roasters work so hard to develop.

TUNI views the G3 grinder as a genuine "flavor amplifier." For pour-over enthusiasts and single-origin espresso drinkers who demand a clean, defined cup, the G3's near-zero retention pathway means what goes in is what comes out - no stale carry-over, no muddled extractions, bringing cafe-level control but countertop-sized directly to the home barista.

Key Features of TUNI G3 Flat Burr Grinder:

64mm Precision Flat Burrs: Custom-engineered to maximize particle consistency, making it ideal for pour-overs, drip brewing, and espresso.

Stepless 100-Adjustment System: Delivers a virtually infinite range of grind sizes, giving users the exact control needed to perfectly dial in their brew parameters.

Near-Zero Retention: Grounds out matches beans in. No stale residue between doses, no flavor compromise.

Dual Hopper Versatility: A dual-hopper system for ultimate flexibility. It features an 8.8oz for daily convenience and a 1.7oz micro-hopper designed for single-dose weighing and flavor exploration.

Sleek, Flowing Modern Aesthetics: Designed to be a standout yet functional centerpiece in any modern coffee corner.

The TUNI G3 is available now at $199 through Amazon and www.tunicafe.com.

For those building out a full TUNI setup, the G3 pairs with the E2 espresso machine — a dual-boiler espresso machine with a 58mm commercial-standard group head. TUNI's 40mm conical burr grinder G1 and G2 designed for medium-to-dark roast profiles and higher-volume home use. Each product is available individually or as part of a bundled configuration.

About TUNI

Founded in 2001, TUNI builds premium coffee gear that performs as beautifully as it looks. We focus on what truly matters: honest materials, smart engineering, and elegant tools designed to make brewing exceptional coffee an effortless experience.

SOURCE TUNI