RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TUNI, a growing brand dedicated to manufacturing and selling premium espresso machines and coffee gear, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product -- The G2 Electric Coffee Grinder: Precision with Near-Zero Retention. Designed to serve as the functional centerpiece of the modern home coffee ritual.

TUNI G2 Launches in North America: Next-Level 40mm Conical Burr Grinder with 70-Step Adjustment for Barista-Quality Results at Home Speed Speed

"At TUNI, we believe that the beauty of coffee should begin long before the first sip. It should begin with the tactile elegance and visual calm of the equipment you use," says Kevin at TUNI. "This new grinder is the physical embodiment of our design DNA—a perfect marriage of professional performance and sophisticated, minimalist aesthetics. Every curve, every material choice, and every interface detail is designed to reflect our philosophy: Focus only on the essence of coffee.

The G2 grinder is available in a refined Silver, an elegant Ivory and deep Noir. Its minimalist profile hides powerful, professional-grade engineering. Whether TUNI's G2 addresses the reality of home brewing by anticipating the user's needs at every step.

Key Technical Features of the TUNI G2:

40mm Stainless Steel Conical Burrs: Premium 420 stainless steel burrs deliver excellent particle distribution. 350-400 RPM motor prevents heat damage, protecting the coffee's volatile aromatics.

Premium 420 stainless steel burrs deliver excellent particle distribution. 350-400 RPM motor prevents heat damage, protecting the coffee's volatile aromatics. 70-Step Micro-Adjustment: With 70 distinct grind settings, users can easily dial in everything from a fine espresso to a smooth pour-over or a robust French press. The experience is precise, repeatable, and simple.

With 70 distinct grind settings, users can easily dial in everything from a fine espresso to a smooth pour-over or a robust French press. The experience is precise, repeatable, and simple. Anti-Static Technology with 40°Optimized Spout: The most common frustration of home grinding is the cleanup. The G2's advanced anti-static and anti-clumping technology ensures coffee grounds fall cleanly and precisely, keeping your countertops spotless.

The most common frustration of home grinding is the cleanup. The G2's advanced anti-static and anti-clumping technology ensures coffee grounds fall cleanly and precisely, keeping your countertops spotless. Grind in 2 Ways: A built-in, adjustable cradle with a silicone pad securely holds 51mm to 58mm portafilters for hands-free grinding. Alternatively, users can grind directly into the included premium dosing cup.

A built-in, adjustable cradle with a silicone pad securely holds 51mm to 58mm portafilters for hands-free grinding. Alternatively, users can grind directly into the included premium dosing cup. Intuitive Digital Interface & Precision Timing: A digital touchscreen provides quick single- and double-cup presets, plus a customizable manual timer. Users can program the grind duration from 5 to 40 seconds in 0.5-second increments to lock in accurate dose weights without the guesswork.

A digital touchscreen provides quick single- and double-cup presets, plus a customizable manual timer. Users can program the grind duration from 5 to 40 seconds in 0.5-second increments to lock in accurate dose weights without the guesswork. Thoughtful Details for Home-Barista: The G2 features an 8.8oz (250g) hopper compatible with an included bellows attachment, allowing users to purge the chamber for near-zero retention. Custom cleaning brushes are also included to keep the burrs in peak condition.

The Perfect Pair: TUNI 58mm Espresso Machines

For optimal extraction, the G2 pairs naturally with TUNI E2 58mm Espresso Machines. 58mm group heads provide the thermal stability and pressure control necessary to fully utilize the G2's precision grind, creating a professional-quality setup that fits perfectly on any kitchen counter.

Pricing and Availability

The TUNI G2 Electric Coffee Grinder now available for purchase on Amazon and website.

About TUNI

Founded in 2001, TUNI builds premium coffee gear that performs as beautifully as it looks. We focus on what truly matters: honest materials, smart engineering, and elegant tools designed to make brewing exceptional coffee an effortless experience.

SOURCE TUNI