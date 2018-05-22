Tunity Launches B2B Analytics Division to Measure Uncaptured OOH TV Audiences

The product analyzes extensive OOH data pulled through Tunity's consumer app, including the start and end time of a tuning session, age and gender data, and precise measures of location.

Highlights of the product include:

Picks up viewing of linear channels on muted TV sets and regardless of the venue's ambient noise – a viewing segment that audio-based methods are currently missing

Measures the dynamics of shifts in attention as people change from channel to channel in multi-channel environments

Reports on individual networks by age/gender and venue on a near real-time basis (additional segments beyond age and gender will be available shortly)

Delivers user friendly reporting with data consistent with GRP's and Impressions as has been looked at traditionally in the video ad sales marketplace

Acts as an add-on to Nielsen's In-Home Measurement, allowing for comprehensive understanding of how and where content is consumed



This data is used to calculate "Tunity Shares"— a relative measure showing the amount of tuning during the average minute to a program, network, or daypart compared to the total OOH usage during the average minute from a benchmark month. This allows for direct comparisons across all events.

"We realized that these insights were valuable, so we created a model of the data which can be used in combination with traditional video metrics and fill in this missing piece," said Yaniv Davidson, CEO. "There is an increased importance in audience efficiencies, targeting, and segmentation for TV networks and advertisers. Tunity Analytics bridges this massive gap in the marketplace, delivering a new method of measurement and a new metric to truly reflect these audiences."

Most measures in the OOH measurement space identify programming using audio methods – but muted viewing accounts for more than half of OOH usage to linear channels. Additionally, in a multi-channel environment audio is not distinguishable between the channel playing in the background and the one that is actually being viewed. Tunity Analytics creates a true OOH measurement, which gives a clear distinction between those who view content in a bar, gym, or airport while not reporting those who are viewing TV as a guest within someone else's home.

Tunity Analytics provides this competitive knowledge and insights to both the buy and sell side of the advertising business on this previously overlooked and unreported audience.

"It's time for TV networks and advertisers to think about OOH in a new way, rather than just as expanded in-home," said Paul Lindstrom, Head of Research and Analytics. "Consumption habits have changed and the value of OOH in the video landscape is undeniable. Let's stop treating these viewers as if they were non-existent."

For more information on Tunity Analytics, please visit http://tunityanalytics.com/.

About Tunity

Tunity developed the first application of its kind which allows users to hear live audio from muted televisions directly on their mobile devices. Through a patented deep learning and computer vision technology, Tunity identifies a live video stream and its exact timing, syncing the audio with the user's mobile device. Based in New York City, Tunity is on a mission to revolutionize the out-of-home TV experience and transform the way brands engage with consumers. Tunity currently supports more than 100 channels in the United States, including FOX, CBS and ESPN. To download the app and learn more please visit www.tunity.com.

