Tunity Strengthens Leadership Team with Former Nielsen and MGM Heavyweights to Build Analytics Product

"Our goal at Tunity is to transform the out-of-home TV viewing experience for consumers and to provide high value data to our clients and the industry," said Yaniv Davidson, Founder, Tunity. "Bruce and Paul each have proven track records that will be pivotal in advancing our OOH data solution to our clients, networks and the advertising industry as a whole."

Bruce Tuchman joins Tunity with more than 25 years of experience in media and entertainment. As a seasoned leader and trusted advisor, Tuchman has excelled in developing and managing global media, entertainment, and brand-driven businesses; transforming some of the most popular U.S. media brands into global enterprises. Previously, he has held a number of leadership positions with prominent entertainment companies, including serving as President of AMC Global & Sundance Channel Global, President of MGM Worldwide Networks and General Manager of Nickelodeon Global Network Ventures. Tuchman is also an investor in and advisor to a number of cutting edge digital media businesses and sits on the executive committee and board of directors of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. In his new role, Tuchman will leverage his experience in building new businesses from the ground up to lead the monetization of new product lines for Tunity and drive top line growth.

Paul Lindstrom brings with him four decades of strategic media operations and research experience from Nielsen. During his time at Nielsen, Lindstrom was responsible for designing and deploying innovative tools, systems, studies, and measurements for new media outlets. He directed sales, operations and strategy for Nielsen Strategic Media Research and Nielsen On Location. Lindstrom is an innovation, research, and strategy executive veteran with a successful track record in pioneering business development, product leadership and research design. In his new role, Lindstrom will help with the creation of various data products, namely Tunity's new analytics product, and help set strategic vision and direction. Lindstrom's combination of experience with media research, custom research, and location and OOH measurements make him uniquely qualified to develop a new metric based on Tunity's traffic, tuning, and attention data.

Tunity has unique data that can offer insights on OOH viewership for all supported networks by venue on a near real time and minute by minute basis. Television advertising buyers and sellers will be able to understand where OOH viewership is coming from, by whom, and the relative strength of individual programs, genres, and networks in a way that has not previously been available. Tunity will also offer a new Attention metric that will be the first of its kind for OOH and in-home viewing. Both Tuchman and Lindstrom will be based in Tunity's New York City office.

About Tunity

Tunity developed the first application of its kind which allows users to hear live audio from muted televisions directly on their mobile devices. Through a patented deep learning and computer vision technology, Tunity identifies a live video stream and its exact timing, syncing the audio with the user's mobile device. Based in New York City, Tunity is on a mission to revolutionize the out-of-home TV experience and transform the way brands engage with consumers. Tunity currently supports more than 100 channels in the United States, including FOX, CBS and ESPN. To download the app and learn more please visit www.tunity.com.

